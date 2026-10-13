25-year-old South Korean graduate student and running influencer Ji-Won Yoo collapses 500m from finish line during 2026 Seoul Race Half-Marathon

South Korean graduate student and running influencer Ji-won Yoo died at age 25 after collapsing 500 meters from the finish line of the 2026 Seoul Race half marathon. The KAIST graduate student suffered the medical emergency at the 20.6-kilometer mark before emergency responders transported her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Final Stretch of the 2026 Seoul Race

The tragedy unfolded during the 2026 Seoul Race half marathon, a standard 21.1-kilometer endurance test. According to the article, Yoo collapsed at the 20.6-kilometer mark, leaving just 500 meters remaining before the finish line. On-site medical personnel and event marshals initiated immediate field stabilization protocols before transporting her via ambulance to a receiving medical facility.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:49 a.m. local time. Despite emergency medical intervention at the hospital, clinicians were unable to revive her. The race organizing committee released a formal statement confirming the fatality, expressing deep condolences to the bereaved family and pledging a comprehensive internal review of operational conditions on the course.

Photo: Yahoo新聞

Event Metric Details Event Name 2026 Seoul Race (Half Marathon) Total Distance 21.1 Kilometers Incident Location 20.6-Kilometer Mark (500m to Finish) Timestamp October 12, 2026 (Approximately 8:49 AM)

Academic Rigor Matched with Endurance Passion

Outside of her prominent presence in the South Korean running community, Yoo maintained a demanding dual identity as a researcher. Her daily schedule routinely balanced exhaustive graduate workloads with evening running blocks.

In a profile interview conducted in March 2026 by a running media channel, Yoo detailed a routine that involved entering her laboratory at 9:00 a.m. and completing dual-hour training sessions starting at 8:00 p.m. Her commitment to both high-level academic research and distance running earned her recognition among peers as a rising figure in the local running ecosystem.

Yoo Ji-won Death News | KAIST Graduate Student Dies After Collapsing Near Seoul Race Finish Line

Unresolved Questions and Community Response

As the running community processes the sudden loss, official channels have not yet released a definitive medical cause of death. Inquiries into the exact physiological triggers of her collapse remain open pending further medical evaluations. Tributes from fellow runners and online supporters quickly filled her digital platforms, expressing shock over the abrupt loss of an active participant in the 2026 racing calendar.

The organizing committee of the 2026 Seoul Race stated that committee members will continue assessing safety measures and post-event procedures following the investigation into the incident.

Photo: 自由娛樂

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