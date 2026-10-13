Malawi motorists sleep at petrol stations as fuel shortages return

Motorists in Blantyre, Malawi, are sleeping overnight at petrol stations and taxi drivers have been left without work as crippling fuel shortages return to the southern African country. The crisis, driven by a shortage of foreign currency, has intensified following the Iran war in late February.

Crippling fuel shortages have returned to Malawi, leaving motorists waiting overnight in queues. The ongoing crisis has forced drivers to wait for supplies that remain scarce across the nation.

Motorists Queue Overnight in Blantyre

In Blantyre, the commercial capital of Malawi, drivers are spending nights at fuel stations in hopes of securing petrol. The shortages have left taxi drivers without work and left ordinary citizens bearing heavy financial burdens.

“I slept right here, and I am still here waiting to fill my tank,” motorist Harry Jim said as he queued for fuel. “The fuel crisis is real.” Harry Jim, motorist, via Reuters

The situation has dealt a severe blow to transport operators who depend on daily fuel access to earn an income. Motorcycle rider Paul Christopher reports being unable to work for three weeks due to dry pumps.

“If fuel comes, we will be paying the debts incurred during this period before we could survive again,” he told Reuters outside a petrol station in Blantyre, Malawi’s commercial capital. Paul Christopher, motorcycle rider, via Reuters

Foreign Currency Shortages and Economic Pressures

Fuel shortages have been a recurring problem in the southern African country for years. The issue was a major issue in last year’s election.

While the situation improved temporarily after President Peter Mutharika won the vote and raised pump prices, conditions deteriorated again following the Iran war in late February. The government blames the crisis on a shortage of foreign currency.

International Monetary Fund Loan Negotiations Underway

To help stabilise the economy, President Peter Mutharika hopes a new loan from the International Monetary Fund will help. However, a deal has yet to be agreed, leaving the country’s economic recovery pathway uncertain as drivers continue to wait at pumps.

Photo: TimesLIVE