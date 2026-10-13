FIFA agreed to a lease for office space inside the Trump Tower in Manhattan, sparking internal scrutiny over conflict of interest concerns and the lack of alternative bidding processes. Revealed through an investigation published by the French newspaper Le Monde, the contract commits the governing body to rental expenditures running through late 2032.

Institutional Impact

Institutional Valuation: Governance and compliance scrutiny surrounding leadership decisions can impact stakeholder confidence and future commercial partnerships.

Governance and compliance scrutiny surrounding leadership decisions can impact stakeholder confidence and future commercial partnerships. Tournament Logistics: The Manhattan office space was initially tied by the organization to operations for the 2025 Club World Cup, the 2026 World Cup, and other international events.

The Manhattan office space was initially tied by the organization to operations for the 2025 Club World Cup, the 2026 World Cup, and other international events. Regulatory Oversight: Political scrutiny from legislative figures regarding executive relationships adds ongoing governance risk.

The Lease Agreement and Financial Commitments

According to internal documents reviewed by Le Monde, FIFA committed to paying approximately 3.57 million euros—nearly 4 million dollars—for approximately 450 square meters of office space on the 17th floor of the Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue. The agreement commenced on June 1, 2025, and extends through the end of 2032, stretching more than six years past the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The contract was executed in May 2025 by four members of FIFA’s executive team and Trump Tower Commercial LLC, a company chaired by Eric Trump, who manages the property. Calculations from the reporting indicate an annual rental cost of roughly 470 thousand dollars. The agreement further includes a 2-percent annual escalation clause for operating expenses alongside specific termination conditions.

Contract Metric Details Location 17th Floor, Trump Tower, Fifth Avenue, Manhattan Floor Area Approximately 450 square meters Total Cost ~3.57 million euros (~$4 million USD) Duration June 1, 2025 – December 31, 2032 Counterparty Trump Tower Commercial LLC (Chaired by Eric Trump)

Internal Concerns and Market Valuation Defendability

While Le Monde noted that the rental rates align with standard commercial real estate values for comparable office space in that specific Manhattan district, the procurement process itself drew sharp internal questioning. Administrators within the organization highlighted a notable absence of competitive bidding or comparative site visits prior to finalizing the Trump Tower location. This procedural gap stood in direct contrast to the selection process utilized for establishing FIFA’s legal department in Miami.

Photo: CNN Portugal

Confronted with the findings, FIFA defended the legality of the arrangement. The organization maintained that it pays standard market rates while remaining fully compliant with local legislation. Furthermore, representatives asserted that establishing a New York presence was necessary to support administrative operations for the 2025 Club World Cup, the 2026 World Cup, and recurring international events hosted in the city. Alongside base rental payments, investigations identified an additional invoice of roughly 100 thousand dollars issued in September 2025 covering maintenance, electricity, and renovation works.

Institutional Proximity and Legislative Scrutiny

The real estate agreement underscores a pattern of close alignment between FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Donald Trump. Infantino attended the U.S. presidential inauguration in January 2025 and subsequently presented Trump with the FIFA Peace Award in December 2025. In July 2026, both officials attended a reception held within the Trump Tower during the World Cup, utilizing an alternate space within the building since the organization’s leased offices lacked the capacity to host the gathering.

Photo: O Jogo

The financial arrangement arrives at a delicate institutional juncture. Jamie Raskin, a Democratic member of the United States House Committee on Judiciary, had previously requested formal clarifications from FIFA regarding communications between Infantino, the United States administration, and the Trump Organization. Reporting indicates that documentation surrounding the Manhattan office lease could be incorporated into that ongoing inquiry as the FIFA Council prepares to convene in Zurich ahead of upcoming leadership elections.