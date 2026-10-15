Martin St-Louis Praises Montreal Canadiens Lineup Adjustments

Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St-Louis expressed confidence in his team’s trajectory following a 1-0 shootout victory against the Detroit Red Wings.

The Canadiens sit at an even 500 through the opening five games of the 2026 campaign, having collected five points. Following an opening-night victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal dropped three straight contests—including an overtime loss—before rebounding with a 1-0 shootout win over the Detroit Red Wings.

St-Louis pointed to the second period of an early-season matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins as a critical learning moment for his squad. In that game, Montreal surrendered four goals in the middle frame before mounting a comeback, ultimately falling 6-5 in extra time.

I think we grew from that experience. It was probably our worst period so far and we haven’t had many bad periods. Martin St-Louis, head coach

Lineup Adjustments and Defensive Depth Against Detroit

Recent success has coincided with strategic shifts in Montreal’s lineup. St-Louis moved Juraj Slafkovsky to a unit alongside captain Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. Meanwhile, the combination of Chris Kreider, Alex Newhook, and Josh Anderson generated consistent pressure and a goal against the Nashville Predators. Phillip Danault, Alexandre Texier, and Zachary Bolduc also formed a productive forward group.

The Montreal Canadiens have extended Head Coach Martin St. Louis' contract until 2030 ✍️ After the Kreider and Bolduc signings, the Canadiens now get their coach back for the next 4 years 🤝 pic.twitter.com/7tX2Nf0Wrk — https://x.com/GinoHard_/status/2099483178524131558

It calms a coach when you have that depth. Martin St-Louis, head coach

Goaltending Messages and Special Teams Focus

In the crease, young goaltender Jakub Dobeš received a clear warning from the coaching staff after surrendering six goals in consecutive matches. The organization signaled confidence in Jacob Fowler by recalling him from the American Hockey League to start home games at the Bell Centre, a role usually reserved for Dobeš.

Fowler rewarded that trust immediately. Following a strong performance against Nashville, goaltending coach Marco Marciano and St-Louis deployed Fowler for a second start, resulting in a 30-save shutout against Detroit.

While Samuel Montembeault continues to recover from an injury following a strong training camp, the team’s depth in goal remains stable. St-Louis emphasized that refining the special teams units remains the primary objective as five-on-five play continues to produce positive results.

Captain Nick Suzuki on Complacency and Team Identity

Captain Nick Suzuki supported his coach’s assessment of the team’s progress while warning against the trap of complacency. The 27-year-old forward noted that the club achieved significant success last season by reaching the Eastern Conference final, but stressed that past achievements carry no weight in the current campaign.

Photo: habsolumentfan.com

We have to start from zero this season. There is nothing guaranteed in this league. We know we are a good team, but we can’t think that we just have to show up to the arena and we are going to win. Nick Suzuki, captain

Suzuki added that opponents now treat Montreal with heightened seriousness.

Upcoming Matchup Against the Washington Capitals

The Canadiens turn their attention to a road trip that features a two-game series against the Buffalo Sabres and a visit to Washington to face the Capitals. St-Louis, Carrier, and Hutson met with media members ahead of the Washington fixture to discuss structural readiness and defensive execution on the road.

Photo: RDS

Carrier highlighted how the team’s defensive structure assists the back end, while St-Louis reflected on a move by Zachary Bolduc against the Sabres, admitting it caught both the bench and the opposing goaltender off guard.