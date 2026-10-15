Inter Miami Clinches MLS Playoff Spot Behind Messi and De Paul

Playoff Return Secured at NYCFC

Lionel Messi delivered a precise assist to Rodrigo De Paul and Germán Berterame added another goal as Inter Miami secured its return to the MLS playoffs with a 2-0 victory over New York City FC.

Luis Suárez also contributed an assist for the defending league champions, helping secure consecutive victories for the first time since July. The win follows a 4-0 thrashing of DC United on the previous Saturday and marks the second league win under new manager Cristian “Kily” González, who took charge on September 16.

First-Half Strike and Penalty Save

Berterame, an Argentine naturalized as Mexican, opened the scoring in the 20th minute for his eighth goal of the season. De Paul doubled the advantage just before halftime. Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair sealed the clean sheet by stopping a penalty kick from Nicolás Fernández in the final minute.

Postseason History for the Franchise

Inter Miami missed the postseason in 2023. The club has reached the playoffs in the last three seasons, falling in the first round to Atlanta United in 2024 before defeating Vancouver last year to claim the first league title in franchise history.

Around the MLS Matchday

Across the rest of the league, the New England Revolution booked a playoff spot by defeating Cincinnati 3-2. St. Louis City set an MLS mark by reaching 21 matches without a loss in the various competitions following a 0-0 draw against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Atlanta United routed Montreal 3-0 behind Miguel Almirón’s sixth goal of the season, while Nashville blanked Sporting Kansas City 3-0 with a goal from the Honduran Andy Nájar. Toronto rescued a 3-3 draw against Orlando City courtesy of a late strike from the Brazilian Matheus Pereira, and San Diego matched that scoreline against Houston Dynamo with a goal from the Brazilian Gabriel Pirani.

Across the Conference Scores

Kaick Ferreira scored in the triumph of Dallas, 1-0 over the Seattle Sounders. The Philadelphia Union rolled past the Chicago Fire 3-1 to reach their eighth straight victory, and the Columbus Crew topped Charlotte by the same 3-1 score with a goal from the Spaniard Brais Méndez.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Galaxy beat the Portland Timbers 2-0, Los Angeles FC topped Austin 3-1, Minnesota United drew 2-2 with the Colorado Rapids, DC United defeated the New York Red Bulls 2-1, and Real Salt Lake played to a 1-1 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes.