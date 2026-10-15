Why Saudi Arabia’s Trillion-Dollar Military Struggles Against Houthi Attacks

Saudi Arabia has spent hundreds of billions of dollars over decades to build one of the most technologically advanced militaries in the world, ranking among the top ten nations globally in arms spending. Yet, the kingdom continues to stumble against a relentless wave of drone and missile strikes launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia, reopening a bruising conflict that first ignited in 2015, according to reporting by The New York Times.

High-Tech Weapons and Asymmetrical Realities

The core of Riyadh’s defense vulnerability lies in a mismatch between its hardware and the threats it faces. Saudi Arabia invested heavily in what military analysts call a “glitter factor”—purchasing high-tech fighter jets and sophisticated missile interceptors designed for conventional state-on-state warfare. Meanwhile, Houthi guerrillas deploy inexpensive, low-flying drones and low-altitude cruise missiles that routinely evade traditional radar detection.

This dynamic creates a staggering financial and tactical imbalance. The Royal Saudi Air Defense Force relies heavily on Patriot missile systems, which are sold by the United States and designed to intercept high-trajectory ballistic missiles. Firing a Patriot interceptor that costs upward of $3 million to destroy a Houthi drone priced between $15,000 and $25,000 amounts to trying to swat a mosquito with a hammer, analysts note.

Structural Silos and Escalating Attacks

Beyond hardware mismatches, the Saudi military has long grappled with internal structural challenges. To inoculate the ruling Saud dynasty against potential military coups, the nation’s armed forces were deliberately split into two competing branches: the regular military of roughly 250,000 troops and the Saudi Arabian National Guard, which counts about 125,000 personnel recruited primarily from tribes loyal to the crown.

Photo: dw.com

Although Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched an overhaul under his Vision 2030 initiative—including establishing a joint operational command in Riyadh—analysts point out that the military still struggles with central coordination and relies extensively on Western contractors for high-tech maintenance.

These systemic vulnerabilities have been exposed by a sharp escalation in hostilities. Following a series of strikes on energy installations and civilian hubs, a Houthi cruise missile struck a domestic terminal at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on a Saturday, killing at least 13 people and wounding more than 300 others in what marked the worst attack on the kingdom in over a decade.

Regional Alliances and Strategic Dilemmas

Faced with intensifying attacks and limited direct military assistance from Washington, Riyadh has turned to alternative diplomatic and defense avenues. In August, Saudi Arabia signed a mutual defense pact with Pakistan and Turkey in Mecca, securing agreements aimed at bolstering intelligence sharing and communications.

Photo: irishtimes.com

At the same time, the conflict has severely disrupted global energy markets and maritime trade. Houthi forces have imposed a maritime blockade, targeting oil refineries, pipelines, and tankers while choking off shipments through the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait. As Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman vowed a serious response to the recent onslaught, the kingdom finds itself locked in a complex regional quagmire where a decisive military victory remains elusive.