TV Tips for Thursday: Highlights on October 15, 2026

Television viewers across German-speaking Europe face a packed prime-time lineup featuring criminal investigations in the Austrian Alps, mountain rescue operations, international humanitarian drama, fantasy epic conclusions, and classic cinematic comedy.

Alpine Crime Investigation and Mountain Rescue Dramas

At 20:15 on Das Erste, the crime drama Tiroler Blut: Am Abgrund centers on Anna Gruber, played by Allegra Tinnefeld, who returns to the Gruberhof in Tyrol after a year-long world tour. Her return coincides with an ongoing investigation into the death of her best friend Clara, whose fatal accident four months prior involved alleged drug use. Simultaneously, the daughter of the influential Immobilienmanager Renner, played by Cornelius Obonya, is abducted, driving the narrative conflict.

Parallel to this broadcast, ZDF airs the dramaserie Die Bergretter: Marterl at 20:15. Markus Kofler, portrayed by Sebastian Ströbel, faces a hazardous operation as fresh snow increases avalanche risks while searching for Christian Persch. Persch went missing after attempting to leave flowers at the site of an accident that claimed the life of his wife Silvia three months earlier.

Global Action, Fantasy Epics, and Satirical Comedy

Tele 5 broadcasts the action drama Machine Gun Preacher at 20:15, following the transformation of the violent biker Sam Childers, played by Gerard Butler, into a humanitarian worker establishing an orphanage in South Sudan. At the same hour, VOX airs the fantasy Der Herr der Ringe – Die Rückkehr des Königs, detailing the climax of the war in Middle-earth as Frodo, played by Elijah Wood, and Sam, played by Sean Astin, approach Mordor.

Rounding out the 20:15 slot, RTLzwei schedules the comedy Die Nackte Kanone. Leslie Nielsen stars as Lieutenant Frank Drebin, tasked with protecting Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to Los Angeles while uncovering a murder plot hatched by the industrialist Vincent Ludwig.

Broadcaster Broadcast Time Program Title Genre Das Erste 20:15 Tiroler Blut: Am Abgrund Krimi ZDF 20:15 Die Bergretter: Marterl Dramaserie Tele 5 20:15 Machine Gun Preacher Actiondrama VOX 20:15 Der Herr der Ringe – Die Rückkehr des Königs Fantasy RTLzwei 20:15 Die Nackte Kanone Komödie

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

The broadcast schedule provides alternative viewing options across public and private networks, allowing audiences to select content matching their desired cognitive engagement level before standard rest periods begin.