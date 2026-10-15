Home » Technology » How to Use Samsung’s Hidden AI Network Guard in One UI 9

Samsung Galaxy devices running the One UI 9.0 update can now entirely block internet access for individual apps using a new, hidden feature called AI Network Guard, as reported by howtogeek.com. The capability lets users restrict unwanted connections, halt background data collection, and function as a parental control tool.

Accessing Connectivity Labs in One UI 9

The new restriction tool is tucked away inside Connectivity labs, an experimental network settings menu built primarily for engineers and troubleshooters.

Samsung Galaxy Phones Have a Hidden Ad-Blocking Feature in One UI 9AI Network Guard is a feature that lets users block internet access for selected apps. pic.twitter.com/pMWRiVyeD4 — https://x.com/oneuibysamsung/status/2109135386593341678

Once unlocked, a dedicated tab appears within the Intelligent Wi-Fi settings. Inside, users can select ‘AI Network Guard’, set up a Guardian PIN, and view a comprehensive list of all installed applications. Each app features a toggle to allow or completely sever its connection to the internet.

Targeting Offline Apps and Managing Screen Time

Restricting network connectivity for standalone offline applications and games prevents them from communicating with ad servers or downloading pop-up banners and marketing materials. This built-in utility replaces the need for third-party firewall applications, which often lack straightforward controls.

The feature also doubles as a strict parental control mechanism. Parents can lock down internet access on a child’s device, and the required Guardian PIN stops unauthorized users from re-enabling connections. Another common application involves scheduling device downtime. Users can configure specific start and end times when targeted apps temporarily lose internet access to curb evening screen time.

One UI 9 Rollout and Beta Program Status

Samsung has initiated the One UI 9.0 rollout based on Android 17, prioritizing specific regional beta participants and hardware tiers. sammyfans.com reported that the stable One UI 9.0 update has arrived on the Galaxy A57, followed by initial beta rollouts for the Galaxy A36, Galaxy A56, Galaxy A37, and Galaxy A27 in South Korea.

Photo: sammyfans.com

While the underlying One UI 9 operating system improves overall device stability and application launch speeds, privacy-focused additions like AI Network Guard remain buried within experimental menus rather than receiving a standard front-end release.