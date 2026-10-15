Italian government drafts 5.0 tax credit for software investments

The Italian government is drafting a 5.0 tax credit within the 2027 Budget Law to subsidize software acquisitions, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity investments for enterprises and professionals, italiaoggi.it reported.

Here is the math. The proposal mirrors a lobbyist-backed initiative called “Investo Digitale,” designed to mobilize 3.623 billion euros in public funds across three years. This breaks down to 1.208 billion euros annually, targeting 578,496 beneficiaries to unlock 6.48 billion euros in total investments.

Budget Allocation and Investment Projections

Public Resource Allocation: 1.208 billion euros annually (3.623 billion euros total over three years).

1.208 billion euros annually (3.623 billion euros total over three years). Target Beneficiaries: 578,496 entities, including small-to-medium enterprises, professional studios, and the Third Sector.

578,496 entities, including small-to-medium enterprises, professional studios, and the Third Sector. Projected Total Investment: 6.48 billion euros, delivering an expected leverage ratio of 1.79 euros for every public euro spent.

Industry Pressure and the Spanish Blueprint

The executive branch’s move responds directly to a joint appeal from trade associations including Assosoftware, Aiip, Confartigianato, Confcommercio, Confimi Industria, and Confprofessioni. These groups urged policymakers to adopt a multi-year direct contribution framework. Crucially, the subsidy targets not just software procurement, but implementation, technical consulting, and workforce training.

Advocates have explicitly modeled the structure on Spain’s “Kit Digital” framework. That initiative deployed streamlined digital vouchers via online portals and a vetted network of qualified technology suppliers. However, the Italian proposal expands the scope. It aims to permanently support cloud infrastructure, AI applications, cybersecurity protocols, and ongoing service contracts, with a distinct preference for European-developed software solutions.

Disbursal Mechanics and Operational Scope

Unlike traditional capital expenditure grants tied strictly to purchase orders, the proposed tax credit operates on operational milestones. According to information confirmed to italiaoggi.it by executive sources, funds will be released exclusively upon the effective deployment and activation of the digital tools.

Metric Financial Scope Annual Public Funding 1.208 Billion Euros Total Three-Year Funding 3.623 Billion Euros Target Beneficiaries 578,496 Entities Total Activated Investments 6.48 Billion Euros Public Leverage Ratio 1.79 Euros per Public Euro

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.