Tessa Virtue Makes Professional Contemporary Dance Debut at Fall for Dance North

Canada’s two-time Olympic ice dance champion Tessa Virtue makes her professional adult dance debut this week at the Fall for Dance North festival in Toronto. Choreographed by Alyssa Martin, the performance marks Virtue’s first time on stage without skates and without her longtime partner Scott Moir, following her retirement from competitive skating in 2019.

The Bottom Line

Tessa Virtue returns to the stage in a contemporary dance solo choreographed by Alyssa Martin for the Fall for Dance North festival in Toronto.

The transition marks Virtue’s first adult performance without ice skates and separates her professionally from longtime partner Scott Moir after 22 years.

Set to Céline Dion’s “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” the premiere explores a new relationship with physical balance and unscripted movement away from competitive sport.

How the Collaboration Unfolded in Toronto

Earlier this year, Fall for Dance North festival director Robert Binet asked choreographer Alyssa Martin to name her dream collaborator. The connection materialized with the assistance of National Ballet of Canada principal Heather Ogden, a longtime friend of Virtue’s who helped bridge the gap between the skater and the festival organizers.

The timing coincided with a period of reflection for Virtue. Since retiring from competitive ice dance in 2019, she has worked as an executive advisor at Deloitte. Virtue noted that creative expression and collaboration were missing from her daily corporate routine, leading to a disconnection from both her physical body and the creative arts.

From Olympic Gold to Contemporary Dance Floors

Rehearsals began in July, bringing Virtue back to ballet and contemporary movement, which she describes as her first love. At age nine, Virtue declined a spot at the National Ballet School of Canada to focus on ice dance. Alongside Scott Moir, she built a historic career: in 2010, they became the youngest ice-dance team to win Olympic gold, followed by an Olympic silver medal in 2014 and a second Olympic gold in 2018.

CBC.ca reported that Virtue built her entire career on control, precision, and finding the precise balance point on a blade. Trading the ice for a stage required an opposite physical approach. Virtue explained that dance momentum comes from tipping off-axis and playing with the recovery, requiring her to embrace looseness, risk, and raw emotion. Martin selected Céline Dion’s power ballad “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” to anchor the performance, noting that Virtue brings an open, authentic, and powerful energy to the stage.

What Lies Ahead for the Former Skating Star

While Virtue performs the solo piece alone, she emphasized the strong teamwork shared with Martin and Binet during studio rehearsals. Meanwhile, her former partner will observe from the auditorium. Virtue shared that Moir will be in the audience, joking that he will likely feel more pressure than anyone else watching while remaining her loudest supporter.

Event / Milestone Year Details Olympic Debut Gold 2010 Youngest ice-dance team to win Olympic gold with partner Scott Moir Olympic Silver 2014 Followed up gold with a second-place podium finish Second Olympic Gold 2018 Culminated competitive career with the “Moulin Rouge” routine Retirement from Skating 2019 Stepped away from competitive ice dance Professional Dance Debut 2026 Performs contemporary solo debut at Fall for Dance North in Toronto

The unanswered question remains how Virtue will balance her corporate career at Deloitte with potential future artistic collaborations outside of the ice rink, and whether this contemporary debut signals a permanent return to the performing arts.