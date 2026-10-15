BigBang Singapore Concert: AEG Presents Asia Issues Haze Advisory

Live events company AEG Presents Asia has issued a public safety advisory for the upcoming BigBang concerts at the National Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17, and Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, as rising PM2.5 readings amid an ongoing haze situation affect outdoor activities in Singapore, CNA Lifestyle reported.

The Bottom Line

Organiser AEG Presents Asia released safety guidelines on Thursday, Oct. 15, urging concert-goers to monitor air quality updates before arriving at the National Stadium.

Fans attending the weekend shows are advised to wear masks if sensitive to haze, stay hydrated using non-glass and non-steel refillable water bottles, and bring personal medication.

The advisory comes as the group brings its 20th-anniversary world tour to Singapore following major stops including a sold-out run at the Taipei Dome.

Safety Advisories Issued for National Stadium Concerts

With air quality readings fluctuating across the country, AEG Presents Asia activated measures under the venue’s haze management policy. The live events company outlined specific precautions for attendees heading to the Saturday and Sunday performances. Fans are encouraged to check the latest air quality updates and plan their travel routes to minimize prolonged outdoor exposure.

Photo: Chosunbiz

Additional recommendations from the organisers include carrying personal medication and staying hydrated. Concert-goers may bring water into the venue provided the containers are not made of glass or steel, with refill stations available inside the National Stadium. Attendees who feel unwell during the event are advised to seek immediate medical attention.

Global Tour Arrives Amid Haze Precautions

The Singapore dates form part of BigBang’s wider 19-city world tour celebrating two decades since the group’s debut in August 2006. The trio currently consists of members G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung. Prior to the Singapore leg, the group performed at the Taipei Dome in Taiwan from Oct. 9 to 11, drawing approximately 100,000 spectators across the multi-day run, according to Chosunbiz.

Photo: The Straits Times

Parallel to the concert preparations, exclusive merchandise collaborations have launched locally. YG Entertainment announced that retail items created in partnership with London-based brand Dover Street Market went on sale on Friday. The pop-up availability follows the group’s earlier appearances in the collection during performances at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sept. 26, as reported by the Korea JoongAng Daily.

Concert-Goer Preparations Across Singapore

Ahead of the weekend shows, long-standing fans known as VIPs have shared preparations stretching from commemorative merchandise collections to themed nail art studios operating across the city. Publications including Grazia Singapore and The Straits Times have documented fan anticipation, noting that the group’s return to Singapore follows previous major local tours in 2012 and 2015.

As weekend ticket-holders prepare to gather at the National Stadium, organisers maintain that safety protocols will remain active throughout both concert dates to manage the environmental conditions affecting the venue.

Fans Reflect on Two Decades of Music

Supporters across Singapore have shared personal milestones connected to the group’s history, ranging from dedicated merchandise displays to specialized beauty treatments. Long-time followers have embraced milestones marking the passage of years, with fans noting personal connections to tracks spanning the group’s discography from early releases through recent projects.