Seahawks vs. Broncos Live: TV Channel, Free-TV, Streaming & NFL Game Pass

The Seattle Seahawks visit the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High for a Thursday Night Football matchup in Week 6 of the NFL season, kicking off on Friday, October 16, 2026, at 02:15 CEST. Viewers in Germany can follow the action live on free TV through RTL, on pay-TV via Sky Deutschland, or via streaming through the NFL Game Pass.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Roster Adjustments: Denver’s secondary depth faces severe pressure due to injuries, altering defensive target shares for opposing pass-catchers.

Denver’s secondary depth faces severe pressure due to injuries, altering defensive target shares for opposing pass-catchers. Scoring Projections: Both franchises enter with identical 3-2 records, keeping betting lines tight in a pivotal divisional and conference race.

Both franchises enter with identical 3-2 records, keeping betting lines tight in a pivotal divisional and conference race. Streaming Accessibility: The NFL Game Pass operates independently of standard DAZN tiers, offering standalone seasonal and monthly options.

Broadcasting Channels and Access Options

Viewers looking for free-to-air coverage can watch the game on RTL. The Cologne-based private broadcaster holds expanded primetime rights for the current campaign, putting Thursday Night Football on regular television. Coverage begins at 02:00 with commentators Jan Weinreich and Valentin Rödiger calling the action live from Cologne. For pay-TV subscribers, Sky Deutschland provides alternative coverage starting at the same time, requiring a sports subscription alongside a cable or satellite connection.

Fans can also access the broadcast via the NFL Game Pass, which operates as a standalone service. The platform provides access to all games, including the regular season, playoffs, and the Super Bowl LXI, without requiring a standard DAZN subscription. Packages are split into Regular and Ultimate tiers.

Broadcaster Access Type Coverage Details RTL Free-to-Air (TV) German commentary starting at 02:00 CEST Sky Germany Pay-TV Requires sports subscription, coverage at 02:00 CEST NFL Game Pass Streaming Service Live and on-demand access

Team Records and Injury Concerns

Both teams step onto the field holding identical 3-2 records. The Seattle Seahawks look to bounce back following a narrow 29-32 defeat against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5. Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos earned a 23-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers last week, positioning themselves to secure a third home win after earlier defeating the Jaguars and Rams.

Photo: spox.com

Denver deals with notable defensive absences in the secondary. Star cornerback Pat Surtain II missed walkthroughs due to an ankle injury following his absence in Week 5, while safety Talanoa Hufanga is unlikely to play after picking up an ankle injury in Week 5 against the Chargers. Cornerback Riley Moss participated in limited practices, leaving backups Kris Abrams-Draine and Jahdae Barron in line for extended snaps. On the other side, Seattle manages offensive concerns as wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba deals with a minor ankle injury sustained against San Francisco.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.