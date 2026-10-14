Seattle Kraken vs. Philadelphia Flyers Live Stream: How to Watch NHL, TV Channel & Date (Oct. 13, 2026)

The Seattle Kraken face the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Xfinity Mobile Arena. Fans can watch the game live on NBC, NBC Sports Philadelphia, or through streaming platforms like Fubo, with free-to-air broadcast options available locally on ABC in the United States.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Philadelphia enters the matchup carrying an 11-game losing skid dating back to last year’s postseason, putting intense pressure on their sputtering offensive lines.

Seattle winger Jared McCann anchors the Kraken’s attack, leading the team with seven points and operating on a power-play unit converting at 23.5%.

The Flyers’ offense ranks last in the league with 1.14 goals per game, making their power play (9.5% conversion rate) a critical focal point for adjustments.

Struggling Flyers Seek Offensive Spark on Home Ice

The Philadelphia Flyers head into Tuesday night mired in an 11-game losing streak that dates back to the previous postseason. Scoring just eight goals in their first seven games of the season, the team desperately needs to generate high-danger scoring chances. The Flyers’ offense sits at the bottom of the NHL standings, averaging a meager 1.14 goals per game. Their special teams units have also struggled, ranking 27th on the power play.

Seattle Kraken vs Philadelphia Flyers — the table says Philadelphia, October says SeattlePreview · NHL · Regular season · Tuesday 13 October 2026Philadelphia finished 19 points clear of Seattle last season and reached the second round, while the Kraken missed the playoffs.… — https://x.com/ml_previews/status/2110062997322244394

The home team is wrapping up a homestand at the Xfinity Mobile Arena against a visiting squad that has historically found success in Philadelphia. Seattle has secured victories in two of their last four visits to the venue. But the tape shows a stark contrast in current momentum, as the Kraken arrive in Pennsylvania carrying an unblemished record on their current five-game eastern road trip.

Kraken Bring Elite Scoring Efficiency to Philadelphia

Powered by the league’s third-ranked scoring offense, the Kraken are averaging 4.33 goals per game early in the 2026 campaign. Seattle enters the matchup looking for their fourth road victory of the season’s opening two weeks. Their offensive metrics are bolstered by sustained zone entries and a power-play unit operating at a 10th-ranked 23.5% conversion rate.

Photo: fubo.tv

At the center of Seattle’s attack is Jared McCann. Selected by the franchise in the 2021 expansion draft, McCann leads the team with seven points on the year. He also holds the distinction of being the club’s all-time leading goal scorer, having netted 140 of his 206 career goals while wearing a Kraken sweater.

Team Scoring Offense Power Play % Recent Trend Seattle Kraken 4.33 Goals/Game 23.5% Undefeated on eastern road trip Philadelphia Flyers 1.14 Goals/Game 9.5% 11-game losing skid

Historical Matchup Trends and Broadcast Details

Last year, the two clubs split their season series, with each side securing a decisive three-goal victory on their home ice. Furthermore, each of the last four head-to-head meetings has been decided by a margin of two or more goals. Viewers in the United States can access the broadcast via networks such as ESPN Select, KONG, KING 5, KING, and TNT.

League Context and Format

The NHL operates as the premier ice hockey league in North America, featuring 32 competing franchises divided across the Eastern and Western Conferences. Following an 82-game regular season schedule, a total of 16 teams advance to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which is structured as a four-round best-of-seven knockout tournament that culminates in crowning a champion each year in June.

As the puck drops at 7:00 p.m.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.