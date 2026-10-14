Charles Vanhoutte and Nacho Ferri Impress at Feyenoord

Feyenoord midfielder Charles Vanhoutte and striker Nacho Ferri have impressed under manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, praised by analysts for providing tactical balance and efficient goalscoring during the Eredivisie campaign.

The Tactical Anchor in the Midfield

Discussing the current squad dynamics in an episode of FC Rijnmond, analysts Harry van der Laan, Melvin Boel, and Dennis Kranenburg highlighted how Vanhoutte dictates the team’s structural integrity. Van der Laan compared the Belgian midfielder to former Feyenoord player In-beom Hwang, noting that Vanhoutte currently edges out his predecessor due to superior fitness.

🇧🇪 Charles Vanhoutte. Welcome to Rotterdam! 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/igCmEaIV3y — https://x.com/Feyenoord/status/2067941589431779678

“Op dit moment vind ik Vanhoutte beter, omdat Hwang veel te veel geblesseerd was,” Van der Laan stated, pointing out the player’s aggressive duel-winning capability across the pitch. “Dit zijn spelers die een trainer over het algemeen als eerste op zijn formulier zet, omdat je van daaruit kan voetballen.”

Boel expanded on this assessment by explaining how Vanhoutte balances the tactical freedom granted to teammates like Givairo Read, Antoni Milambo (referred to as Zechiël in regional broadcast contexts), and Inigo Valente. Without a dedicated number six to mop up transitions, Feyenoord surrendered early-season points, making Vanhoutte’s defensive screening a prerequisite for attacking output.

Player Primary Role Key Tactical Trait Source Highlight Charles Vanhoutte Holding Midfielder (No. 6) Midfield balance & duel recovery Fitness advantage over past options Nacho Ferri Target Striker Top speed (36 km/h) & high xG efficiency Lowest minutes-per-goal ratio in Eredivisie

Pace and Efficiency in the Final Third

Ferri has similarly silenced early skepticism regarding his frame and mobility. Kranenburg revealed that the 1.94-meter forward clocks a remarkable top speed approaching 36 kilometers per hour, confounding expectations for a player of his stature.

Beyond raw velocity, Ferri’s ability to hold up the ball and win physical duels has translated into immediate production. Kranenburg noted that statistical tracking shows Ferri requires the fewest minutes per goal of any player across the Eredivisie.

Van der Laan admitted his initial impressions during substitute appearances suggested a slower, more cumbersome profile reminiscent of former Dutch striker Piet Keur. However, recent displays—particularly against Goes—demonstrated the necessary acceleration to beat defenders and finish decisively.

Boel attributed the broader success to a surging wave of confidence throughout the squad under van Bronckhorst, turning early-season skepticism into widespread attacking efficiency.

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