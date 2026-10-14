Steelers Projected to Draft Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss at No. 16

The Pittsburgh Steelers are projected to select Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss at No. 16 overall in the 2027 NFL Draft to move past stopgap options under center, according to projections highlighted by Sporting News.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Chambliss enters 2027 rookie draft boards as a high-upside dual-threat asset, combining elite passing efficiency with rushing volume.

The 2027 Draft Outlook and Roster Construction

Sitting at 3-2 through the early portion of the current campaign, Mike Tomlin’s squad remains competitive in a brutal AFC North. McGuinness outlined the rationale for targeting the Rebels star in recent projections, noting that the franchise cannot continue cycling through short-term answers.

THE PERFECT FIT IN PITTSBURGH:The #Steelers could have an intriguing option in Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss in the middle of the first round of the 2027 #NFL Draft.Chambliss has been one of college football’s biggest risers after making the massive jump from… pic.twitter.com/D3qXc26fZS — https://x.com/MLFootball/status/2105087414402236587

“The Steelers can’t continue relying on stopgaps at quarterback,” McGuinness reported. “Maybe Drew Allar or Will Howard is the future at the position, but it’s hard to pass on a talent like Chambliss.”

Metric Trinidad Chambliss (2026 Season) Passing Yards 1,435 Passing Touchdowns 11 PFF Passing Grade 82.2 Turnover-Worthy Play Rate 2.5% Pressure-to-Sack Rate 14.3% Rushing Yards / TDs 113 yards / 5 TDs

Evaluating the Ole Miss Prospect’s Tape

Chambliss has anchored his draft stock with exceptional decision-making and a minimal turnover profile. His metrics show an 82.2 Pro Football Focus passing grade alongside a remarkably low 2.5% turnover-worthy play rate. Furthermore, his ability to mitigate pass-rush pressure manifests in a stingy 14.3% pressure-to-sack rate.

The signal-caller elected to remain in Oxford with the Rebels for the current season even after head coach Lane Kiffin departed for LSU. Through five games, that loyalty has translated into Heisman-caliber output, featuring 1,435 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and an elite QBR of 83.0. Beyond the pocket, his mobility remains a constant stress point for defensive coordinators, evidenced by 32 carries for 113 yards and five rushing scores.

Upcoming Schedule and Benchmarks

Pittsburgh faces an unforgiving gauntlet ahead, navigating a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before squaring off sequentially against the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Baltimore Ravens. How the team survives this stretch will dictate whether their draft positioning settles firmly in that 15-to-20 range.

While developing internal options like Drew Allar or Will Howard remains part of the organizational discourse, the projected value of a prospect producing clean efficiency metrics under center complicates any hesitation.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.