In a recent blog post for Palo Alto Online, a solo camper recounts a harrowing experience at Ponderosa State Park in Idaho, where a new Coleman stove erupted into a fireball during use. The incident, which occurred while the author was preparing a meal, resulted in flames igniting both the cooking appliance and the surrounding picnic table, including debris trapped between the wooden slats.

The camper, who was traveling toward Montana and Glacier National Park, had recently purchased the new stove to replace a model that had served them for over 20 years. The user had previously encountered a hissing sound from the new unit and allowed a friend to inspect it prior to the trip. During the Idaho incident, the author noted the flames persisted even after the stove was turned off, reigniting repeatedly until the fire was eventually extinguished by blowing on it.

The Reality of Gas-Fed Fires

The author describes a chaotic nine-second ordeal during which the stove continued to reignite even after being turned off. Despite the camper’s three decades of outdoor experience, the situation rendered them momentarily uncertain of how to safely extinguish a gas-fed fire. The author specifically notes that while smothering a typical cooking fire is common practice, a gas-fed emergency presents different risks. The camper highlights that dousing a burning fuel leak with water is counterproductive, as it fails to cut off the gas supply and risks spreading the burning fuel.

Emergency Protocols and Expert Guidance

Following the event, the author sought professional guidance regarding how to manage such a malfunction. The recommended course of action is to distance oneself from the device, ensure other people and flammable objects are cleared from the area, and call for emergency assistance if necessary.

Reflecting on the experience, the author notes that the reality of the situation contradicted their desire for an active, hands-on maneuver to resolve the danger. Ultimately, the author acknowledges that the immediate priority in a gear failure of this nature is safety rather than salvage, concluding that when faced with a rogue flame, the most effective response is to back away, clear people and flammable objects from the area, and call for help if needed.

Upcoming Seasonal Events

While the author’s recent travels focused on remote camping, those staying in urban settings like San Francisco may find different culinary experiences. San Francisco Restaurant Week is scheduled to return from October 16–25, 2026. Visitors looking for local dining options during the event are encouraged to visit waterfront establishments such as Fog Harbor Fish House or Scoma’s.