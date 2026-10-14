Renault considers E-space electric MPV concept at Paris Motor Show

Renault is weighing a potential production return for its iconic Espace nameplate as an electric multipurpose vehicle, though executives stress that new sport utility vehicles take immediate priority. Unveiled at the Paris Motor Show, the E-Space concept reinterprets the brand’s 1984 people-carrier philosophy for battery power.

The Bottom Line

Production Stance: Renault CEO Fabrice Cambolive confirmed that a production version of the E-Space concept is not a concrete project at this stage, prioritizing upcoming SUVs and commercial vans.

Renault CEO Fabrice Cambolive confirmed that a production version of the E-Space concept is not a concrete project at this stage, prioritizing upcoming SUVs and commercial vans. Platform Architecture: Any future production model would likely utilize Renault’s flexible RGEV Medium 2.0 platform, engineered to support both pure electric layouts and range-extender drivetrains.

Any future production model would likely utilize Renault’s flexible RGEV Medium 2.0 platform, engineered to support both pure electric layouts and range-extender drivetrains. Design Heritage: Conceived under design chief Alexandre Malval, the concept draws inspiration from the original 1984 Espace and France’s TGV high-speed trains, aiming to maximize interior space.

Prioritizing Sport Utility Vehicles Over MPV Revival

Renault used its home turf at the Paris Motor Show to showcase the E-Space concept. However, company leadership remains cautious about greenlighting an immediate assembly line run. Fabrice Cambolive told Autocar that the French manufacturer is “not capable of embracing everything at the same time.”

The immediate rollout schedule for the brand centers on the upcoming commercial Trafic E-Tech electric van. Following that launch, corporate resources will shift toward the renewal of the Scenic and Rafale nameplates. Only after those introductions will leadership evaluate whether to advance the E-Space from a design study into a commercial reality.

Vehicle Project Vehicle Classification Development Status Trafic E-Tech Electric Van Immediate Launch Focus Scenic / Rafale SUV / Crossover Renewal Phase E-Space Concept Electric MPV Exploratory Design Study

Engineering a Modern Electric People Carrier

While the exterior proportions recall the aerodynamic styling of France’s TGV railcars, the interior focuses heavily on modular flexibility. The cabin accommodates six individuals across three rows of two seats. These chairs slide and rotate on pedestals above a flat floor.

Photo: Autocar

Underpinning the concept is the brand’s new RGEV Medium 2.0 architecture. This skateboard-style platform is designed primarily for electric powertrains while retaining the capability to house petrol-aided range-extender setups. The platform integrates advanced software features, including Google Gemini artificial intelligence for over-the-air updates and natural language navigation.

Evaluating the Market Shift Back to Space

Renault previously dominated the European monobox market with a diverse lineup ranging from the Twingo to the original Espace. Over time, consumer preferences shifted decisively toward crossovers and SUVs, leading the last generation of the Espace to take the form of a stretched Austral.

Photo: Top Gear

Despite this trend, design chief Laurens van den Acker suggested that future autonomous driving capabilities could alter interior packaging demands. By prioritizing a lower belt-line and expansive glasshouse inspired by Bauhaus architecture, the E-Space concept attempts to test whether buyers are ready to look beyond traditional high-riding utility vehicles.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.