Ryan Fox drops driver for DP World Tour event in India

New Zealand golfer Ryan Fox is making a tactical change ahead of the tournament in India by leaving his driver out of the bag.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Club Configuration Shifts: Fantasy managers and bettors should note Fox’s unusual setup, carrying both a 7-wood and a 2-iron while ditching the driver completely for tighter fairways.

Fantasy managers and bettors should note Fox’s unusual setup, carrying both a 7-wood and a 2-iron while ditching the driver completely for tighter fairways. Course Fit Dynamics: The shorter layout minimizes Fox’s traditional distance advantage off the tee, placing a higher premium on mid-and short-iron accuracy.

The shorter layout minimizes Fox’s traditional distance advantage off the tee, placing a higher premium on mid-and short-iron accuracy. Order of Merit Standing: Sitting sixth on the DP World Tour standings with four tournaments remaining, a strong finish is vital for his season-ending positioning.

Tackling a Placement Course Without a Driver

Fox heads into the event sitting sixth on the DP World Tour standings with four tournaments left in the season. Preparing for the Indian venue required consulting players who featured in last year’s field, including tournament winner Tommy Fleetwood—who finished 22-under-par—alongside Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry. Those conversations confirmed that a driver would likely remain unnecessary across the layout.

Usually, Fox switches between carrying a 7-wood and a 2-iron depending on tournament conditions. This week, however, both clubs occupy slots in his bag alongside a 3-wood that he expects will rarely leave the bag. He noted that he has played nine holes each day since arriving and has not looked like hitting a wood off the tee, leaving little reason to alter the game plan.

“You’re hitting it to corners and hitting it where you can see the ball a lot of the time and hitting some mid irons and some short irons in,” Fox said, describing the layout to the NZ Herald. “It maybe takes a little bit of my assets out of the game. I generally like hitting driver a lot, but it’s kind of fun to play something quite a bit different to what we normally play.”

Chasing the DP World Tour Order of Merit

The strategic adjustments come during a milestone-heavy year for the Kiwi golfer. Now, attention turns to maximizing his position on the DP World Tour standings.

American Patrick Reed holds a commanding lead atop the standings, sitting roughly 1,200 points clear of Fox. With only a few events left on the calendar, closing that gap requires exceptional results. Fox acknowledges the mathematical challenge ahead while targeting a strong finish to the campaign.

“I’m probably maybe a bit too far back now to challenge to win it unless something really good happens, but you know, I’ll see what I can do these next three weeks,” Fox said. “It’d be nice to get another top five finish on that Order of Merit.”

Fox is joined in the field by fellow Kiwi Daniel Hillier, who sits at No. 14 on the DP World Tour and remains in active pursuit of a PGA Tour card. As temperatures rise and the course firms up, exact club distances will shrink further, making precise iron play the definitive factor for the New Zealand contingent.

Player Tour Standing Key Bag Modification Ryan Fox 6th (DP World Tour) Driver removed; carrying both 7-wood and 2-iron Daniel Hillier 14th (DP World Tour) Chasing PGA Tour card status

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.