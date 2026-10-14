Ronaldo Takes Over Head Brazil Tennis Operations With Bruno Soares

Former football star Ronaldo has acquired a 51 percent majority stake in DLD, the operator of the Head and Mares brands in Brazil, and assumed control of operations as president of Head Brasilien, SPORT1 reported.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Ronaldo expands his business footprint in the sporting goods sector, moving past minority team ownership into operational control of a major brand’s national subsidiary.

Former tennis professional Bruno Soares secures a minority stake, bringing direct sports-industry expertise to the investor group alongside the former striker.

The leadership transition targets increased distribution, localized club partnerships, and the domestic development of young tennis players across Brazil.

Taking Control of Head Brazil

The 49-year-old former striker purchased the majority stake in DLD, the business entity managing Head and Mares products within the Brazilian market. The remaining 49 percent of the company was acquired by an investment group led by former doubles professional Bruno Soares. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed by the parties involved.

In his role as president of Head Brazil, he will oversee distribution networks, retailer support structures, and coordinated partnerships with local clubs, training academies, and tournament organizers. The strategic roadmap also incorporates targeted funding for youth talent development programs.

Expanding Tennis Commitments

The acquisition marks a deeper commercial entry into racquet sports for the former Real Madrid and Inter Milan forward, who has publicly pivoted his athletic interests toward tennis. “My passion reaches a new level,” Ronaldo stated on social media, announcing his new capacity as president of Head’s Brazilian operations. “I begin a new chapter as president of Head and take over the control of the brand’s business in Brazil.”

The involvement of Soares brings specialized tennis pedigree to the executive structure. Soares achieved a world-ranking standing during his professional doubles career and will act as a primary conduit to the domestic and international tennis community. Ronaldo’s transition into the sport follows an extended period of engagement with professional tennis, including public statements regarding player performances and recreational play sessions alongside contemporary professionals.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.