Tom Cruise Wants to Race ARCA for Days of Thunder Sequel

Tom Cruise expressed a desire to race an ARCA car in preparation for the upcoming Days of Thunder sequel, NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell revealed during an interview with Front Office Sports on Tuesday.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Series Valuation: Increased production footprints—including plans to build at least 80 dedicated film cars—elevate the developmental stock series’ profile.

The Production Timeline and the ARCA Proposal

The upcoming sequel is slated for a theatrical release in the summer of 2028. Anne Hathaway will star alongside Cruise, reprising a high-octane motorsport atmosphere. Speaking with Front Office Sports, O’Donnell admitted he was caught off guard by the 64-year-old actor’s ambition to pilot a vehicle in the ARCA Series—the fourth level of stock car racing sitting below NASCAR’s top three divisions.

Tom Cruise in an ARCA race, sure why not. I respect the fact he wants to do more than the movie itself https://t.co/ek7W2VilsU — https://x.com/StartAndParkCar/status/2110180831859773620

“I was shocked,” said O’Donnell about Cruise’s proposal. “We have an ARCA Series, which is our national touring series, and Tom wanted to go race in one of those. I’m not sure that’s going to happen. But he want its to be authentic as it can be. We’ll still see how the story lines play out…”

While Cruise’s age would make him a notable entrant in modern fields, it would not break series precedents. The late James Hylton was competing in ARCA at 78 years old in 2013, which is the record.

Metric / Detail Factual Record Sequel Release Target Summer 2028 ARCA Age Record Holder James Hylton (78 years old in 2013) Tom Cruise Daytona Test Speed 178 mph (1987 Busch Series test for Hendrick Motorsports) Production Fleet Allocation At least 80 cars planned for filming

Bridging Decades of Stock Car Technology

Cruise is well-known for executing his own demanding stunts, notably across the Mission Impossible franchise. His history with stock car machinery dates back nearly four decades. In 1987, he drove a NASCAR Busch Series car—now the NASCAR O’Reilly Series—during a test session at Daytona, where he reached 178 mph for Hendrick Motorsports.

The original 1990 film depicted a vastly different era of the sport. Modern stock car racing relies on heavily refined, technologically advanced chassis configurations rather than cars assembled entirely in traditional garages. O’Donnell emphasized that the new production aims to capture this technological shift alongside the enduring grit of stock car culture.

“I think the first one (the original) showcased what NASCAR was at the time, a long time ago, and in talking to Tom Cruise while he was at Daytona, it’s all about where we are today and going forward, so it’s embracing instead of a car being put together back in a garage, embracing the technology, embracing everything that goes into the sport,” O’Donnell noted.”

Leveraging Hollywood for Fan Acquisition

Beyond cinematic authenticity, NASCAR leadership views the project as a critical commercial pipeline. O’Donnell shared that Cruise stressed the scale of the audience the film will introduce to the sport. Discussions between studio executives and racing officials include unpacking complex sporting rules—such as the points system, the Chase, and race lengths—to ensure incoming spectators can readily follow live events.

“And Tom’s message to us was ‘I’m going to be putting you in front of an entirely new audience, and you need to be ready,'” O’Donnell stated. “There’s some things that we’ll work together on. Do people understand the points system, how does the Chase work, how long are your races. All these things to make sure if a new fan comes out to the race track understands. For us, this is a whole new open door to bring in new fans.”

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