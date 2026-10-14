Canada women’s rugby squad faces England in Toronto rematch

One year after a heartbreaking defeat in the Women’s Rugby World Cup final to England, Canada’s national women’s rugby squad is leveraging heightened international recognition, professional contracts overseas, and a two-game domestic rematch series starting Friday at Toronto’s BMO Field to fuel their long-term growth and chase a world title.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Commercial Valuation: Increased mainstream visibility—bolstered by a new Crave docu-series and strong ticket sales surpassing 18,000 for the Toronto fixture—enhances sponsorship leverage for Rugby Canada.

Increased mainstream visibility—bolstered by a new Crave docu-series and strong ticket sales surpassing 18,000 for the Toronto fixture—enhances sponsorship leverage for Rugby Canada. Player Pathways: Standout World Cup performances have directly translated into Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) contracts for core internationals, shifting market valuation for Canadian talent.

Standout World Cup performances have directly translated into Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) contracts for core internationals, shifting market valuation for Canadian talent. Betting & Form: Canada enters the fixture following a 26-26 draw in Exeter last month that snapped England’s world-record 39-match win streak.

The Aftermath of Twickenham and the Hunt for Atonement

It has been more than 12 months since Canada and England collided in the final of the Women’s Rugby World Cup in London. Canada ignited the tournament by defeating Australia and defending champion New Zealand before securing an early fifth-minute lead in the final at Twickenham, courtesy of an Asia Hogan-Rochester try in front of a world-record crowd. However, host England utilized home-field advantage and a relentless attack to orchestrate a 33-13 comeback victory, claiming their third world title.

That 33-13 loss left an indelible mark on the squad. Sophie de Goede noted that a raw feeling remains within the group as they utilize the four-year cycle to chase the ultimate prize. Canada nearly achieved immediate atonement last month in Exeter, England, battling their World Cup conquerors to a 26-26 draw. That stalemate carried the significant milestone of snapping England’s world-record win streak across men’s and women’s rugby at 39 matches.

Fixture Details Location Date Significance World Cup Final Twickenham, London 2025 England defeated Canada 33-13 for world title Rematch Friendly Exeter, England September 2026 Ended England’s 39-match win streak in a 26-26 draw Rematch Tour Leg 1 BMO Field, Toronto Friday (Oct. 2026) Estimated 18,000+ supporters on home soil Rematch Tour Leg 2 TD Place, Ottawa October 23, 2026 Concluding fixture of the home series

Professional Expansion and Overseas Opportunities

The stellar World Cup run catalyzed a major shift in how international clubs perceive Canadian talent. Scrum half Olivia Apps joined Saracens shortly after the tournament, where she teamed up with de Goede and Paige Farries on her way to earning PWR player of the season honours as Saracens claimed the 2026 championship.

McKinley Hunt, who played two seasons for Saracens before scoring four tries at the World Cup, observed that the perception of Canadian players has evolved from isolated contributors into a collective force to be reckoned with. Meanwhile, top try scorer Julia Schell—who recorded six tries against Fiji in the tournament opener and a standout performance in a 34-19 victory over New Zealand—noted that international rugby leaders now view the Canadian program with heightened reverence.

Commercial Growth and the Road to Australia 2029

Off the pitch, the players are enjoying newfound status. Last Friday marked the premiere of their new docu-series, All Heart: A Rugby Story, on Crave. Players report widespread recognition from fans both domestically and internationally, ranging from supporters in Canada inspired to put their children into the sport to unexpected encounters as far away as Portugal.

The next generation of Canadian women's rugby

The financial backing and sponsorship landscape remain crucial points of emphasis. While athletes like de Goede express immense gratitude for the professional standards found in English club rugby with Saracens, a collective desire to play professionally on home soil remains a primary long-term goal for the national team core.

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