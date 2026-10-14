GTA 6 Leaker Cyberleek Distributes New Assets And Crypto Scheme

Anonymous entity Cyberleek returned to distribute unreleased assets from Grand Theft Auto VI, circulating gameplay footage ahead of the title’s release, Mashable reported. The unauthorized distribution features explicit scenes of protagonists Jason and Lucia in Vice City, arriving alongside crypto-driven monetization schemes and threats to publish an active development build.

The Return of Cyberleek and the 24-Minute Gameplay Drop

Following a silence of roughly one month, the leaker known as Cyberleek surfaced with a 24-minute video sequence containing early story cutscenes and scripted missions. GamesRadar+ noted that the footage included first-person driving sequences and integrated street racing, while The Verge reported that the initial video showed Jason navigating Vice City completely unclothed. Subsequent leaks shifted focus to the female protagonist, Lucia, depicting her performing open-world tasks such as parachuting from a skyscraper with minimal attire.

GTA 6 leaker Cyberleek has updated his website and added a new contact sectionHe’s now offering paid “in-video ads” and “custom-made gameplay footage” based on his GTA 6 leaksAnd just to contact him and negotiate a deal, he’s reportedly asking for $164,000+ USD in crypto.… pic.twitter.com/0SgTrhIbsL — https://x.com/_GTAVI_/status/2090918495772872951

Technical analysis of the footage indicates that these unclothed states and out-of-bounds occurrences do not reflect standard open-world simulation parameters. As Mashable observed, non-player characters exhibit no reactive behaviors to seeing either protagonist naked, mirroring an anomalous tank spawn observed in earlier clips. Dataminers and community members, including TexFunz2 cited by GamesRadar+, confirmed that these anomalies point toward the active deployment of internal developer tools rather than baseline gameplay mechanics intended for the final release.

Cryptocurrency Collapse and the $30 Million Stretch Goal

The distribution of leaks was explicitly tied to a speculative cryptocurrency scheme managed by the anonymous group. IGN reported that Cyberleek established a tier-based release schedule dependent on the market capitalization of an associated memecoin, setting a threshold of $30 million for a full story mode playthrough and the release of an alleged development build over 200 GB in size.

Photo: GamesRadar+

That financial mechanism faltered significantly. After reaching a peak of $7.8 million on October 11, the memecoin crashed down to a market capitalization of $1.7 million, according to IGN. Despite failing to achieve the required financial targets, notices posted to websites associated with Cyberleek on October 13 claimed that a file named GTA 6: Development Build v1.0.1.08022025 was made available behind a $40 paywall per download.

Publisher Exposure and the Threat of Uncontrolled Assets

Rockstar Games and parent company Take-Two Interactive face potential security and IP management challenges as unverified distribution links circulate online. Rock Paper Shotgun noted that the group demanded physical disk production and a public apology from Take-Two, threatening further leaks if the publisher gambled against their bluff.

Photo: IGN

Security analysts and industry observers have cautioned against downloading unverified binaries from illicit sites, emphasizing both the copyright violations and the inherent malware risks of executing unknown files. Whether the distributed file represents a genuine internal build or a sophisticated compilation remains unconfirmed due to the anonymous nature of the leaker. With polls on Cyberleek-affiliated sites teasing additional media releases targeting race track environments ahead of the October 14 deadline, the weeks leading up to November 19 remain high-risk for further spoiler dissemination.