How to Build an Investment Portfolio for the Next Decade

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Splitting money to survive the next decade without running dry requires navigating volatile asset classes, as investors learned at an October 7 event in Prague where Hospodářské noviny reported on building portfolios for future retirement. Choosing between US equities, European firms, bonds, or rental apartments involves balancing asset size against the timeline for drawing an income.

Allocation Strategies Across Wealth Brackets

Designing a portfolio for the coming decade forces investors to decide where to place capital before knowing which asset will yield the highest return. Anna Píchová, Petr Žabža, and Michael Almásy presented model portfolios during the Prague conference held at Holešovice Market’s Hall 13, breaking down public and private markets, bonds, and cash reserves. The discussions highlighted a fundamental split: a portfolio worth one million crowns operates under entirely different constraints than a ten-million-crown fund.

Speakers analyzed the heavy concentration of main indices in US markets and large technology firms, addressing currency risk and valuations. For some investors, a global exchange-traded fund alone fails to provide adequate diversification or income stability. Prague apartments offer a low rental yield relative to their purchase price, complicating domestic real estate choices. Analysts evaluated whether investors should buy more units or begin liquidating existing holdings.

Realizing Income from Mature Portfolios

Transitioning from a growth phase to living entirely off accumulated assets tests both psychological discipline and asset allocation. Tibor Nyitray opened his personal portfolio for conference attendees, demonstrating the exact weight assigned to growth assets, income streams, stabilization components, liquidity reserves, and alternative investments. His holdings served as a baseline to compare against simpler configurations built purely from exchange-traded funds.

Photo: Hospodářské noviny

Managing wealth scaling up to hundreds of millions or billions of crowns requires specialized multi-tier structures. Jan Kohout and Jan Marvan outlined a practical backup plan for a model Czech family. Their blueprint spans zero-cost initial steps through bank and broker diversification, varied asset holding methods, foreign jurisdictions, and securing a secondary residence.