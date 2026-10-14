I-10 Crash Leaves Two Dead Near Monmouth According to Officials

Two people died and one person sustained injuries after a white pickup truck and a Ford Explorer collided on Interstate 10 East near Monmouth, causing the Explorer to veer off the road and plunge down a steep dirt embankment, according to live reporting from Univision.

According to information shared by Sheriff González, the driver of the white pickup truck was allegedly operating the vehicle recklessly before striking the Ford Explorer.

Casualties and Ongoing Cleanup on Interstate 10

Emergency responders arrived at the scene to find that the driver and passenger of the Ford Explorer, both adult men, had sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the vehicle. Meanwhile, the driver of the Jeep involved in the sequence suffered minor injuries and required transport to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation.

Authorities confirmed that initial observations showed no apparent signs indicating that any of the involved motorists were operating under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances. By late afternoon, road crews opened two eastbound lanes to alleviate the severe backlog for commuters and travelers utilizing adjacent routes.

Incident Detail Reported Status Location Interstate 10 East, near Monmouth Time of Crash Approximately 1:00 p.m. Fatalities Two adult men (Ford Explorer occupants) Injuries One minor injury (Jeep driver) Traffic Status Two lanes reopened; clearing operations underway

Sheriff González stated that cleanup crews would complete their work shortly to restore full access to the blocked lanes. Commuters traveling through the Monmouth area faced lingering delays as transport authorities worked to clear the wreckage from the steep roadside slope.