Rethinking the Mechanism Behind Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

Researchers have uncovered two distinct cellular mechanisms driving metastatic colorectal cancer: an MIT-led team identified a high-fat diet pathway controlled by YAP1, while an international study revealed how S1P and its receptor shield tumors from immune cells, offering new therapeutic targets for advanced disease.

Colorectal cancer remains a formidable global challenge, ranking as the second leading cause of cancer-related mortality worldwide. While many patients receive diagnoses before the disease spreads, up to a third of those treated at stage 2 or 3 eventually relapse with metastatic disease, where 5-year survival rates drop steeply to just 14% once the cancer reaches other parts of the body.

How YAP1 and Dietary Lipids Drive Tumor Spread

A team of MIT biologists discovered that metastatic colon cancer cells share a key feature: the activation of a protein known as YAP1.

While YAP1 normally operates during fetal development and tissue repair—specifically running through a rare, fetal-like cell type in the gut to rebuild the intestinal lining after severe injury or infection—tumor cells hijack this regenerative program to promote cell proliferation and migration. In animal studies, the MIT researchers observed that a high-fat diet acts as a direct catalyst for this process.

Consuming high-fat foods triggers enzymes that produce ceramides, a specific type of lipid. These ceramides remove the molecular brake normally keeping YAP1 inactive, allowing the protein to move into the nucleus and switch on target genes that help cancer cells break free from the primary tumor and seed metastases primarily in the liver and lungs.

We’ve found a pathway that we think is druggable. Omer Yilmaz, director of the MIT Stem Cell Initiative, professor of biology, and gastrointestinal pathologist

To determine if these findings translate to humans, the team analyzed RNA sequencing data from patients with colorectal cancer. The analysis revealed that YAP1 was significantly more active in metastatic cells. Furthermore, patients with higher body mass index (BMI) displayed higher expression of YAP1-activated genes than normal-weight patients, and elevated levels of those genes correlated with lower survival rates.

Challenging a 30-Year-Old Rheostat Model of Immune Evasion

While the MIT team examined intracellular signaling and diet, another international collaboration investigated why advanced colorectal tumors stubbornly resist standard immunotherapies like checkpoint inhibitors. Their findings challenge a 30-year-old biological theory known as the rheostat model.

For three decades, scientists believed that an internal cellular dimmer switch governed tumor fate: elevated sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) promoted tumor cell growth, while higher ceramide levels triggered cell death. Under this old paradigm, researchers assumed cancer cells turned these levers up or down internally to control their own survival.

Advanced spatial mapping of 574 human colon cancer tissue samples revealed a very different reality. The imbalance of increasing S1P and decreasing long-chain ceramide does not happen inside the cancer cells themselves. Instead, it occurs within the tumor microenvironment.

Metastatic colorectal cancer remains notoriously resistant to checkpoint inhibitors. Study authors from Hokkaido University, University of South Florida Health, and Tampa General Hospital

Concentrated in surrounding healthy-looking support tissue and specialized immune cells, these molecules create an ongoing, unhealthy inflammation that physically blocks killer immune cells from reaching and destroying the tumor. The team identified a specific three-gene signature tied to this activity that serves as a warning of late-stage cancer, lymph node invasion, poor patient survival, and resistance to standard immunotherapies.

Therapeutic Strategies Targeting Ceramide and S1P Pathways

Both lines of research point toward distinct pharmacological interventions designed to dismantle the defenses of advanced colorectal cancer.

Overview of Treatment Strategies for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

The MIT researchers are planning to develop new drugs that inhibit DEGS1 and DEGS2, two of the enzymes involved in ceramide production. By shutting down these enzymes in animal models, the team successfully reduced the spread of colon cancer to the liver. However, researchers caution that these findings do not yet translate into immediate dietary advice for diagnosed patients, as any future drug must clear a high bar for selectivity given that healthy tissues also require these essential lipids.

Concurrently, laboratory experiments on the S1P pathway demonstrated that blocking S1P and its receptor S1PR3 allowed healthy killer T-cells to return and successfully attack cancer cells once again, suggesting that pathway inhibition could serve as a powerful combination strategy to boost immunotherapy efficacy for advanced patients.