Roman Fress vs. Armend Xhoxhaj III: SES Boxing Gala on November 14, 2026

WBO-Inter-Continental Champion Roman Fress and WBO Europe Champion Armend Xhoxhaj will settle their cruiserweight trilogy on November 14, 2026, at the Messe Magdeburg. Following a history that includes an initial victory for Xhoxhaj and a May draw, both camps have confirmed that the upcoming SES-Box-Gala must deliver a definitive winner.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Title Trajectory: The winner secures momentum within the WBO cruiserweight rankings, where Fress currently holds the #1 spot and Xhoxhaj sits at #11.

The winner secures momentum within the WBO cruiserweight rankings, where Fress currently holds the #1 spot and Xhoxhaj sits at #11. Broadcast Demand: Live linear distribution via MDR’s SPORTS in the East – Boxing live alongside digital streams on the ARD-Mediathek and sportschau.de ensures maximum viewership for the domestic market.

Live linear distribution via MDR’s SPORTS in the East – Boxing live alongside digital streams on the ARD-Mediathek and sportschau.de ensures maximum viewership for the domestic market. Ticket Velocity: Following a sell-out crowd of over 3,500 fans in May, box office demand via Eventim and the SES ticket hotline signals a lucrative gate for the Magdeburg venue.

Unfinished Business in the Cruiserweight Division

The rivalry returns to the Messe Magdeburg following a memorable card on May 30, 2026, which marked the first time an SES-Box-Gala was held at the venue in front of a crowd of over 3,500 spectators. That night served as a title fight in the cruiserweight division contested across three WBO belts—the International, Inter-Continental, and Europe titles—intended to pave a pathway to a world championship.

🚨Upset alert Roman Fress vs Armend Xhoxhaj This one feels like one of those sequels where the audience walked out of the first movie saying, “hold on, didn’t we already see who the better man was?” The first time these two collided was 4 years ago and in my view, the… pic.twitter.com/OC9Np6jXgC — https://x.com/BuryEmBoxing/status/2059458445158330567

Instead, the 12-round rematch ended in a draw. SES promoter Ulf Steinforth called the stalemate the most frustrating result, as it left both fighters at position #1 (Fress) and position #11 (Xhoxhaj) in the WBO rankings.

Fighter WBO Title Held WBO Ranking Head-to-Head Record Roman Fress WBO Inter-Continental #1 0 Wins, 1 Loss, 1 Draw Armend Xhoxhaj WBO Europe #11 1 Win, 0 Losses, 1 Draw

Camp Adjustments and Press Conference Shots

Speaking at today’s press conference at the Kulturhistorischen Museum Magdeburg, the tension between the two fighters was palpable. Roman Fress addressed his opponent’s style directly, maintaining that technical superiority will dictate the outcome of the trilogy.

Armend is a great athlete, a hard fighter—he achieves a lot through his willpower. But in terms of boxing and technique, he doesn’t match up to me, and that is what I can and must use, Fress stated, adding that the rivalry has occasionally crossed the line of fair play. Fress also used the media session to thank Robert Stieglitz for eight years of successful collaboration. Fress enters this training block working under new coach Georg Bramowski, who was ringside for the May rematch and noted that for him it was a clear draw.

On the other side of the ring, Armend Xhoxhaj and his trainer Mete Alijaj are looking ahead. Xhoxhaj dismissed any lingering rivalry sentiment during his remarks.

Roman may be a good athlete, a good guy, but now I see him only as a sparring partner! The first time I clearly won, the second I felt I won too—so I will win the fight again now! That’s just my job, my mission, Uncle declared.

A Star-Studded Undercard Featuring Tatjana Genrich

Beyond the main event cruiserweight collision, the November 14 card features a professional debut in the atomweight division. Tatjana Genrich, widely recognized as an international model who walked in Milan and Paris and secured titles including Miss Deutschland (2015 and 2022), Queen of Europe (2016), and Miss Intercontinental Europe (2022), is stepping into the squared circle.

Boxing Roman Fress vs Armend Xhoxhaj 30 May 2026 in Magdeburg Fress Trainer Robert Stieglitz

Genrich captured multiple Saxony-Anhalt youth state titles in the flyweight division between 2007 and 2009. Under the guidance of SES coach Dirk Dzemski, the 33-year-old is fulfilling a long-held promise to launch a professional career.

Promoter Ulf Steinforth highlighted the promotional team’s success in the lower weight classes, pointing to undisputed champion Tina Rupprecht and WBC world champion Fabiana Bytyqi. With a height of 1.70 meters, Genrich brings a physical advantage to the atomweight category ahead of her scheduled four-round debut.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.