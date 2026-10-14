Heineken Signs Global Partnership with Baller League

Heineken has signed a global partnership with the six-a-side football competition Baller League, bringing the brewing company into its commercial portfolio as the entertainment-focused league kicks off its fourth UK season at Eastbrook Studios in Dagenham on October 12, 2026, sportindustry.co.uk reported.

Global Partnership Launch and UK Season Kickoff

The agreement covers both Heineken’s beer and non-alcoholic beer categories, incorporating the brand across matchday entertainment and fan experiences as Baller League UK Season 4 gets underway. The competition launched in 2024 and has rapidly developed a distinct audience through its combination of six-a-side matches, creator-led teams, and digital-first distribution, financialcontent.com noted. Baller League UK Season 3 generated 344 million short-form views across social media with a 6% social media engagement rate, averaging 1.3 million unique live viewers per matchday, rising to 1.85 million for the Final Four, with over 70% of viewers aged 18 to 34, according to financialcontent.com figures.

Matchday Experiences and Foosballer Table Activations

As part of the commercial agreement, Heineken will present Baller League’s Gamechangers feature, which introduces random rule changes during each match. The partnership also establishes the Heineken Front Row Experience, a lounge, and a Mixer Zone designed to bring supporters closer to players and managers. To celebrate the launch, Heineken transformed prominent figures from Baller League UK—including KSI, Chloe Kelly, Micah Richards, Alex Iwobi, and Mark Goldbridge—into custom playable foosball figures on a bespoke six-a-side Foosballer Table, marketscreener.com reported. The table features bar-tap handles, built-in bottle holders, LED lighting, and signature Baller League goal celebrations, appearing at the Baller League Arena in Dagenham as well as selected Heineken Star Bars and pubs across the UK.

Commercial Portfolio and Broader Sponsorship Roster

The global deal adds an established international brand partner to Baller League’s commercial offering as the competition expands internationally. Heineken joins other brand partners associated with the fourth UK season, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, which secured front-of-shirt sponsorship across the competition’s teams, and payments provider Clearpay, sportindustry.co.uk reported. Baller League was also named Best Newcomer at the 2026 SIAs, an awards program where Heineken is a long-standing partner.

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