Pablo Barrios struck inside the opening minute and Ademola Lookman added a late sealer as Atletico Madrid cruised to a 2-0 victory over a struggling Manchester United in the Champions League on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, intensifying the pressure on Red Devils manager Michael Carr, according to The Hindu.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Pablo Barrios: Named Flashscore Man of the Match, the industrious midfielder continues to yield high returns in progressive actions, offering exceptional value in deep-roster fantasy leagues.

A Flash Opening Sets the Tone in Madrid

Diego Simeone’s side needed just 50 seconds to dismantle the visiting defensive shape, with Alex Baena carving open the backline before cutting back for Barrios to bundle the opener past the goal line despite Ayden Heaven’s desperate clearance attempt. Flashscore reported that United’s disastrous start defied any pre-match tactical instructions to keep it tight in the opening exchanges. The early blow forced a disjointed visiting side onto the back foot for long stretches of the first half.

Atletico continued to test Senne Lammens in the United goal, hitting the woodwork through Alejandro Grimaldo’s pinpoint free-kick that rattled the angle between post and crossbar. Johnny Cardoso thought he had doubled the advantage before the interval, but a VAR review intervened, ruling out the strike due to a handball by Marcos Llorente during the buildup.

Controversy and Red Cards Seal United’s Fate

Julian Alvarez, making his first start of the season for Atletico following a disruptive summer transfer saga, struck the post early in the second half as the hosts pressed for a decisive second goal. United responded when Bruno Fernandes looped a lob narrowly wide before rattling the crossbar with a whipped effort from a tight angle following a corner routine. But the visitors’ uphill battle turned insurmountable in the 74th minute.

Flashscore noted that Leny Yoro was retrospectively and harshly dismissed following a challenge on Jonathan David, with the referee judging the young defender to have denied an obvious goalscoring opportunity as the last man. Just five minutes later, David was thwarted by Lammens, but London-born Nigeria international Lookman reacted quickest to tuck home the rebound, sealing the 2-0 scoreline.

Fixture Congestion and Domestic Turmoil

The defeat compounds a disastrous domestic stretch for United, who have suffered their worst league start in 40 years and enter this fixture winless in five games across all competitions. Recognizing the damage already done on the night, Carrick withdrew Fernandes late in the contest with one eye firmly fixed on the upcoming weekend clash against arch-rivals Leeds United.

Photo: flashscore.com

Metric Atletico Madrid Manchester United Goals Scored 2 0 Red Cards 0 1 (Leny Yoro) Goalscorers Pablo Barrios, Ademola Lookman None Competition Status First points in League Phase Winless in five across all comps

Jan Oblak preserved the clean sheet by turning away a late effort from substitute Matheus Cunha, ensuring Simeone’s men bounced back from their opening-phase defeat against Liverpool. Meanwhile, United return to domestic action facing intense scrutiny as Carrick attempts to halt a spiraling run of form.

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