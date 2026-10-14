Bills’ Brady warns RB Cook of ‘consequences’ for costly fumbles

Buffalo Bills coach Joe Brady warned running back James Cook that persistent fumbling could cost him playing time and carries following two fumbles during a 37-34 overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams in Newport Beach, California.

The Buffalo Bills walked away with a tight 37-34 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, but the game left coaching staff staring down a recurring ball-security problem. Speaking from the team hotel outside Los Angeles on Tuesday, coach Joe Brady addressed running back James Cook and his ongoing struggles with holding onto the football, signaling that patience in the backfield is wearing thin.

James Cook Leads NFL in Fumbles Despite Rushing Dominance

Cook logged two fumbles during Monday’s contest against the Rams, losing one of them during a critical moment in overtime. That single lost possession brings his total to four on the season and 11 since the start of 2025, factoring in the postseason. The numbers highlight a sharp contrast in his performance: while Cook is the NFL’s leading rusher over that span with 245 more yards than the closest runner, his 11 fumbles are the most of any non-quarterback in the league.

“Look, he’s doing so many good things running the football, I don’t want to lose sight of how great he is running the ball right now. But putting the ball on the ground, it’s negating all the positive. I have all the confidence in him. That’s why I put him right back out there. But obviously, at some point there has to be consequences to when we’re putting negative stuff out there.” Joe Brady, Buffalo Bills coach

Overtime Near-Miss and Clock Management Regrets

Cook’s lost fumble arrived just two minutes into the extra session just outside the red zone. The miscue wiped out what should have been a scoring drive that put Buffalo ahead, handing the Rams an opening to win the game on the ensuing possession. The Bills avoided disaster only when edge defender Greg Rousseau blocked the Rams’ would-be winning field goal.

Following Rousseau’s block, Brady immediately went back to his running back, calling Cook’s number on the very next offensive scrimmage play. Cook picked up three yards across two carries on the game-winning drive, though Brady ultimately pulled him off the field in the final moments. As the clock wound down near the two-minute warning with a second-and-10 from the L.A. 27-yard line, Brady opted against handing the ball to Cook to drain the clock. Acknowledging the chaotic ending of the Giants-Commanders game on Sunday as a mental factor, Brady admitted in hindsight that he should have simply ordered quarterback Josh Allen to take two knees.

Decreased Carries Ahead If Ball Security Fails

Brady made it clear that winning the game does not excuse the underlying turnover risk.

Photo: tsn.ca

“James understands when you hold the football, you’re holding the whole entire organization in his hands. When he’s running the football, there’s nobody else I want when he’s running it. But look, we’ve got to be able to come up with the football. Right now, he’s putting it out there.” Joe Brady, Buffalo Bills coach

It’s going to cost us football games, Brady told reporters, adding that it’s got to improve or the carries are going to decrease.