“Gwangmyeong Spdome is establishing itself as a complex space where citizens can enjoy sports, culture, and leisure together alongside cycle racing,” said a representative for the Cycle and Motorboat Racing General Headquarters, highlighting the vision driving the world’s largest indoor cycling stadium.

Operated by the Seoul Olympic Sports Promotion Foundation’s Cycle and Motorboat Racing General Headquarters, the venue offers diverse sports, cultural, and leisure facilities roughly ten times the size of a football pitch. Featuring a distinct architectural profile shaped like a bicycle helmet, the massive complex accommodates non-race day visitors through expansive public zones designed for civic utility.

Pedal Plaza and Open-Air Public Zones

At the Pedal Plaza, citizens utilize open spaces for skateboarding, inline skating, and recreational cycling. In addition to daily athletic use, the zone serves as a host site for community events and cultural programs.

New Gyeongryun Park Sports Center Expansion

The facility recently broadened its active lifestyle offerings with the establishment of the Gyeongryun Park Sports Center. This newly opened hub features a dedicated multi-purpose gymnasium, a fitness room, an apparatus pilates studio, and combined pilates-and-yoga halls.

Structured schedules range from youth basketball and badminton to dance sports, zumba, senior aerobics, and specialized equipment-based pilates.

Track Cycling Academies and Youth Cultural Classes

Beyond traditional adult fitness, the venue delivers targeted creative experiences for younger visitors. Cultural classes operate, featuring specialized curriculum in creative play, art instruction, and interactive storytelling. For cycling enthusiasts looking to understand track-specific dynamics, Spdome runs dedicated track cycling academies during non-racing windows, introducing participants to banked-oval riding techniques distinct from standard road cycling.

Sunday Maintenance by Retired Professional Cyclists

Retired professional cyclists staff the station directly, providing expert diagnostic checks, adjustments, and mechanical maintenance for minor hardware malfunctions and component failures.

The official added that management remains committed to ensuring the public can easily access sports and cultural outlets through newly launched facilities like the Gyeongryun Park Sports Center.

Facility Component Primary Offering Operational Schedule Pedal Plaza Open-air cycling, skateboarding, inline skating, cultural events Non-race hours Gyeongryun Park Sports Center Multi-purpose gym, fitness, pilates, yoga, youth basketball Regular weekly classes Track Cycling Academy Specialized banked-oval riding instruction Non-racing periods Bicycle Repair Clinic Maintenance and diagnostics by retired professional racers Every Sunday

Community Impact and Recreational Ecosystem

Free weekend maintenance services managed by retired professional cyclists establish a direct operational bridge between elite racing heritage and grassroots participation. Meanwhile, diversified family programming transforms the venue from a single-sport facility into a multi-use civic asset with year-round utility.