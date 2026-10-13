Ajay Mitchell and Top Sleepers for Fantasy Basketball Drafts

As the 2026-27 fantasy basketball season tips off, identifying high-value sleepers outside the traditional draft radar can dictate league championships.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Draft Capital Efficiency: Securing high-efficiency contributors like Ty Jerome and Ajay Mitchell outside the top 100 picks preserves early-round capital for elite usage anchors.

Securing high-efficiency contributors like Ty Jerome and Ajay Mitchell outside the top 100 picks preserves early-round capital for elite usage anchors. Injury Contingency Value: Emerging rotation pieces like Khaman Maluach gain immediate streaming viability following frontcourt injuries in their respective training camps.

Emerging rotation pieces like Khaman Maluach gain immediate streaming viability following frontcourt injuries in their respective training camps. Category Specifics: Late-round targets such as Quentin Grimes and Rui Hachimura offer stable three-point volume and field-goal percentage without eroding assist or turnover ratios.

Backcourt Efficiency and Rotation Value in Memphis and Oklahoma City

Finding a sleeper who actually delivers production is rarely about chasing raw usage; it is about capitalizing on per-minute efficiency. Writing for NBA.com, analysts highlighted Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome—holding a Yahoo average draft position (ADP) of 109.3—as a prime target for managers prioritizing secure perimeter efficiency over heavy volume. Despite playing just 15 games last year, Jerome managed nearly 20 points and 6 assists in under 25 minutes per contest. The Memphis backcourt features several bodies amid an ongoing rebuild, but Jerome’s secondary creation and high-level shooting make him a reliable late-round depth addition if he maintains health.

Earning his 1st Castrol Rising Stars selection… Ajay Mitchell of the @okcthunder!@ajaymitchell09 was drafted as the 38th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of UC Santa Barbara. pic.twitter.com/WcU9V3zwzN — https://x.com/NBAAllStar/status/2015941884779155675

In Oklahoma City, Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell enters draft boards at an ADP of 118.1. While a significant portion of Mitchell’s previous production occurred while Jalen Williams was sidelined, his statistical baseline cannot be ignored. Mitchell averaged 13.6 points, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals in 25.8 minutes, shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 87 percent from the stripe while committing just 1.4 turnovers. NBA.com notes that although OKC’s deep roster creates a crowded minutes distribution, Mitchell’s defensive activity and playmaking mean he does not require a 32-minute workload to smash his current draft price.

Frontcourt Versatility and Starting Opportunities

Frontcourt depth often decides deep-league formats, and several second-year talents or new arrivals stand out. Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles (ADP 111.1) anchors the sleeper forward list following a rookie campaign defined by defensive versatility. With Jakob Poeltl’s ongoing health concerns potentially opening minutes at the center position, Murray-Boyles fits seamlessly alongside Scottie Barnes and Kawhi Leonard. Having spent the offseason extending his shooting range, any offensive development paired with his existing stocks and rebounds raises his fantasy ceiling significantly.

Meanwhile, Quentin Grimes joins the Los Angeles Lakers with an ADP of 120.4, offering a well-rounded 9-category profile. NBA.com points out Grimes’ prior rapport with Luka Dončić in Dallas, where he shot 39.4 percent from beyond the arc alongside a 124.5 offensive rating when sharing the floor with the Slovenian star. Over in Los Angeles, Rui Hachimura projects to secure a substantial starting role for the Clippers. Drafted at an ADP of 116.9, Hachimura provides clean scoring, efficient three-point shooting, and rebounding without negative impacts on defensive percentages or assist ratios.

Player Team Position Yahoo ADP Key Projected Value Ty Jerome Memphis Grizzlies Guard 109.3 High-efficiency secondary creation and shooting Ajay Mitchell Oklahoma City Thunder Guard 118.1 Low-turnover playmaking and steal generation Collin Murray-Boyles Toronto Raptors Forward 111.1 Defensive versatility and frontcourt stocks Quentin Grimes Los Angeles Lakers Forward 120.4 Late-round 3-point volume and category coverage Khaman Maluach Phoenix Suns Center 118.2 Rim protection and rebounding following injury opening Rui Hachimura Los Angeles Clippers UTIL 116.9 Efficient scoring and starting frontcourt minutes

Rookie Upside and Injury Openings in Phoenix

At the center position, Phoenix Suns rookie Khaman Maluach represents one of the most volatile yet high-ceiling upside swings in fantasy drafts, entering with an ADP of 118.2. NBA.com details that Mark Williams’ untimely shoulder injury will sideline him for months, unexpectedly catapulting Maluach into an immediate path toward fantasy relevance. His foundational defensive tools—highlighted by length, rebounding, and rim protection—are expected to translate to the professional level ahead of his offensive polish. If his standout Summer League performances translate to regular-season minutes, Maluach could finish the year as one of the most productive value selections at the center position.

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Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.