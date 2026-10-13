Qom Families Win Legal Battle Against Firms Over Don Panos Estate

Indigenous Qom families in Argentina’s impoverished Chaco province have won a legal battle against Unitec Bio and Marfra S.A., firms linked to Eduardo Eurnekian, after a court condemned fumigations at the 50,000-hectare Don Panos agricultural estate, EL PAÍS reported this week.

Here is why that matters. The ruling exposes a two-decade struggle over toxic agrochemical drift that affected local health, crops, and water supplies in Pampa del Indio. It pits some of the country’s most vulnerable rural communities against a businessman and his corporation.

Two Decades of Resistance in Pampa del Indio

The conflict traces back to deep structural changes in Argentina’s agricultural landscape. Since at least 2006, rural communities belonging to the Qom ethnic group in Campo Medina, Campo Nuevo, and Colonia San Francisco have filed administrative, police, and legislative complaints regarding persistent fumigations.

Pampa del Indio sits in the northwest of Chaco province, where the Bermejo River serves as a natural boundary with the province of Formosa. Historically, Indigenous groups here relied on hunting and gathering. The arrival of the Green Revolution in the 1970s introduced hybrid seeds and mechanization, but the sharp break occurred in 1996 with the introduction of biotech and transgenic soybeans.

Driven by this new productive model, the Don Panos estate cleared large tracts of land for soybean and cotton cultivation. Environmental groups quickly took notice. In November 2006, Greenpeace activists breached the estate’s fences to unfurl a banner warning that destroying the forest was bad business, following an earlier report accusing the businessman of clearing 4,000 hectares.

Local residents bore the brunt of the expansion. Mariano Peñaloza became an early voice for the community, traveling by bicycle to collect testimonies and file police complaints. His daughter, Rosalba Peñaloza, recalled how goats, chickens, and ducks died off as poisons drifted into their settlements. Despite taking the case to the provincial legislature in 2011, families faced years of official indifference.

The Human and Biological Toll of Agrochemicals

The recent judicial sentence validated these long-ignored grievances. It found that the provincial “agronomic line” designating exclusion zones was designed without accounting for rural homes or community water sources, rendering the protection scheme discriminatory and insufficient.

Medical evidence presented in the region supports the residents' claims. Laboratory tests revealed high concentrations of toxins in blood and urine samples, establishing a link to genetic damage and chromosomal aberrations.

Alejandra Gómez, lawyer for the plaintiffs and founder of the Dr. Ramón Carrillo Popular Health Network, criticized authorities for ignoring the Qom families for so long, noting that even a 2007 Supreme Court ruling had ordered humanitarian assistance and clean water for the region.

The Legal Battle Moves Upward

Corporate defendants are pushing back against the verdict. Nora Rey, legal representative for Unitec Bio, confirmed that the firm has filed an extraordinary appeal alleging an arbitrary sentence. If the chamber admits the filing, the case will move to the Superior Court of Justice of the province.

Key Milestone Year Details Biotech Shift 1996 Introduction of transgenic soybeans transforms Argentine agriculture. Greenpeace Protest 2006 Activists target Don Panos over forest clearance and chemical use. Legislative Appeal 2011 Mariano Peñaloza brings Indigenous grievances to the Chaco legislature. Judicial Condemnation N/A Court rules against Unitec Bio and Marfra S.A. over damaging fumigations.

Meanwhile, EL PAÍS noted that representatives for Don Panos and Eduardo Eurnekian did not respond to requests for comment regarding the ruling or historical allegations.

For survivors like Rosalba Peñaloza, whose father passed away five years ago from health issues she attributes to the agrochemicals, the immediate threat has paused, but the pursuit of accountability continues as the legal fight heads to the provincial high court.