Pardubice Defeat Växjö 2-1 in Overtime to Close CHL Group Stage

HC Dynamo Pardubice concluded the group stage of the Champions Hockey League on October 13, 2026, by securing a 2:1 overtime victory against Swedish side Växjö Lakers. The result, powered by a game-winner from Jáchym Kondelík and 32 saves from goaltender Roman Will, leaves the Czech champions with five wins from six matches as they await the completion of the round-robin fixtures.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Playoff Seeding Watch: Finishing the group stage with 14 points places Dynamo high in the projected bracket, though final positioning depends heavily on Wednesday’s remaining fixtures.

Overtime Heroics in a Low-Event Affair

According to reports from Hokej.cz, neither Pardubice nor Växjö had much to play for regarding qualification, as both squads had already booked their tickets to the knockout rounds. That lack of high stakes translated into a cagey, tactical battle. Sport.cz noted that the contest lacked the explosive, high-intensity flow of Pardubice’s recent domestic league clash against Třinec, with both benches favoring a structured low-block over high-risk rushes.

The visiting Swedes drew first blood late in the opening frame. In the 18th minute, Slovak international Peter Cehlárik capitalized on a turnover in the offensive zone, executing a swift two-on-one rush with Matias Mäntykivi before snapping a wrist shot past Roman Will under the crossbar, as detailed by Sport.cz.

Youth Steps Up to Alter the Momentum

Pardubice rotated their lineup, resting several frontline veterans including Lukáš Sedlák, Tomáš Čerešňák, Roman Červenka, Rudolf Smejkal, Michael Špaček, and David Tomášek, while dressing a squad restricted to three complete forward lines. But the depleted roster found a spark from the junior ranks early in the final regulation period.

Photo: České noviny

Just 41 seconds into the third frame, 19-year-old farm-team call-up Teodor Vápeník collected a loose puck in the slot and fired his maiden senior-level goal past Växjö goaltender Adam Åhman to equalize. Head coach Filip Pešán praised the resilience of the younger skaters after the final whistle, highlighting the composure shown by prospects thrust into top-tier international action.

Kondelík Settles the Score in Extra Time

With regulation ending in a 1:1 deadlock despite high-danger chances at both ends—including a close-range bid by Jan Mandát and a post hit by Lucas Elvenes—the fixture spilled into three-on-three overtime. Tourigny carried the zone entry, setting up towering center Jáchym Kondelík to slide the puck past a sprawling Åhman and seal the 2:1 victory.

Match Metric HC Dynamo Pardubice Växjö Lakers Final Score (OT) 2 1 Shots on Goal 31 33 Goaltender Saves Roman Will (32) Adam Åhman (29) Penalty Minutes 2 min 4 min

Awaiting the Knockout Bracket

With the group stage officially concluded, Pardubice sits temporarily high in the standings with 14 points, trailing front-runners like HC Škoda Plzeň and Skellefteå AIK. The final configuration of the CHL playoff bracket will solidify following Wednesday’s remaining matches, which feature extraliga rivals Plzeň traveling to SaiPa Lappeenranta and Liberec facing a must-win test against Swiss powerhouse HC Davos.

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