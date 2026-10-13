Apple Removes Overhauled Health App From iOS 27.2 Beta 4

Apple has removed its overhauled Health app from the fourth developer and public betas of iOS 27.2, signaling a delay in the anticipated AI-powered health insights while restoring the previous version of the app ahead of upcoming software and hardware rollouts.

When Apple seeded the first developer and public betas of iOS 27.2 last month, testers discovered a sweeping visual and functional redesign of the built-in Health application.

That redesigned experience has now vanished. Testing of iOS 27.2 beta 4 reveals that the updated Health app has been completely removed from the build, with Apple restoring the older interface in its place.

The Fourth Beta Pulls the Redesigned Health App

Users examining the latest software build noticed that the Longevity section has been swapped back out for the previous sharing interface, and the advanced AI summaries are absent. Data gathered by users during the beta testing period is not lost, as it remains viewable in the Settings app.

iOS 27.2 beta 1 introduces a redesigned Health app 🚨The new experience uses Apple Intelligence to provide personalized health insights, readiness scores, Health Age, longevity tracking, fitness guidance and more pic.twitter.com/zOciDHW0HO — https://x.com/theapplehub/status/2100293794768064884

This marks the second time Apple has adjusted its plans for the health features. Industry reporting indicated a similar pullback in February before the interface was showcased at the iOS 27 keynote in June.

Photo: CNET

The app was previously included in iOS 27.2 developer beta 1 and both public beta 1 and public beta 2. When the redesigned Health app does eventually debut, Apple plans to divide it into distinct tabs including Insights for recent health metrics, Longevity for longitudinal tracking, and Browse for general navigation. Additional features tied to the upcoming app include movement evaluations powered by vision-based AI models on the iPhone and heart rate data from the Apple Watch to measure flexibility, strength, and balance. The Longevity tab houses Health Age, a feature designed to show users how specific metrics track relative to actual age. Personal Guidance will offer suggestions tailored to training goals, while the Readiness tab derived from the Apple Watch application will advise wearers whether they are ready to recover, pace themselves, go for it, or are ready.

What Remains in the iOS 27.2 Betas

While the Health app overhaul is delayed, the fourth developer and public betas continue to deliver other interface adjustments and feature expansions. Siri AI language support grows significantly in the update, adding five widely spoken global languages: French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish as detailed by Mashable.

Photo: zeera wireless

Additional platform changes spotted across the iOS 27.2 development cycle include expanded capabilities for communication and media tools. Siri now features an updated Excluded Apps setting—previously known as App Access—which lets users block multiple apps from Siri simultaneously. Call Context leverages Apple Intelligence during phone calls to check whether a called business is connected to relevant information already residing on the user’s device, or to deliver reminders for occasions such as a friend’s birthday. FaceTime incorporates accessibility support via a new API allowing human interpreters on video calls. Apple TV expands its features by bringing individual user profiles to iPhone and iPad alongside multiview capabilities allowing subscribers to stream up to four live sports feeds concurrently, including Major League Soccer and Formula 1 events. Podcasts updates include relocated controls where the Continue Playing section sits directly below the newly named New Episodes row, accompanied by color-matched backgrounds on episode lists. Other refinements involve Mail app tweaks substituting the done button with a checkmark icon. Meanwhile, macOS 27.2 beta testing introduces Siri AI support in the same five new languages, alongside documentation addressing StoreKit subscription bundle testing fixes in Xcode under build 26B5101f.

Individual user profiles within the Apple TV app for iPhone and iPad.

Refreshed podcast navigation featuring a clearer New Episodes row alongside color-matched backgrounds.

row alongside color-matched backgrounds. A stark visual change to the Apple Music icon, which strips away color to display a simple black musical note on a white background.

Software Release Timelines and the iPhone Duo Launch

Apple has structured its operating system updates around incoming hardware, designating iOS 27.1 specifically as the launch software for the upcoming foldable iPhone Duo arriving on October 23 according to CNET.

iOS 27.2 Beta 4 Released! Apple Music Gets a NEW Icon!

Because iOS 27.2 skips over the 27.1 release branch for standard devices, general users awaiting stable software are advised to wait for the final public rollout rather than installing prerelease builds as recommended by Geeky Gadgets. With a Release Candidate anticipated around October 13 following an Apple event, the final public version of iOS 27.2 is expected to land on supported devices later this month.