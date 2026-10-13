Alabama TE Josh Ford addresses reporters about his broken arm

Playing Through a Fracture in Starkville

“My arm was right in between his helmet and the defender’s helmet, and it just snapped my radius in half. So, that was fun,” Ford said.

Alabama tight end Josh Ford addressed reporters on Tuesday for the first time since breaking his radius against Mississippi State, detailing an unusual sequence that allowed him to finish a football game with a fractured bone in his forearm. The 6-foot-6, 266-pound player played through the injury in Starkville before undergoing surgery the following day.

X-Rays and a Hard Cast at Halftime

Recalling the play in Starkville, Ford explained that he was a half second late off the ball, conceding penetration. Teammate Will Sanders moved in to make a block, and Ford’s arm caught directly between their helmets.

Alabama TE Josh Ford playing with a broken arm 😳For the love of the game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PqQjbTNP2G — https://x.com/espn/status/2109077560982180019

Realizing immediately that something was wrong, Ford stayed on the field to finish the half. Team medical staff evaluated the arm via X-rays. Because the initial image was unclear, a second scan revealed a clean fracture line, though the bone remained properly aligned. Trainers applied a hard cast and hard tape, and Ford took a couple more pills before returning to action. “I had to finish. I told them I was gonna play no matter what,” he said.

Rapid Recovery and Surgery

The day after the victory over Mississippi State, Ford underwent surgery. He noted that he felt like the Lord was in the operating room during the operation, pointing to his rapid physical progress. Just six days after the procedure, he recovered 85% of his grip strength and returned to practice by Wednesday.

Facing Georgia With a Club-Style Cast

Choosing to play against Georgia last Saturday was entirely Ford’s decision. He contributed key blocks on the edge, including a block that cleared the path for EJ Crowell’s touchdown before halftime. While the large protective cast requires adjustment, Ford joked about opponents facing a 6-foot-6, 266-pound tight end equipped with a club.

Trip to Rocky Top Awaits

Looking ahead, Alabama football travels to Rocky Top this Saturday to face Tennessee at 2:30 p.m. CT with the broadcast on ABC, where Tennessee defenders will have to contend with Ford and his reinforced arm.