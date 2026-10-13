Santiago is fifth worldwide for BTS views on YouTube

As the global pop phenomenon BTS arrives in Chile for a trio of massive stadium shows, new platform data reveals that Santiago holds a formidable position in the band’s digital ecosystem. YouTube metrics place the Chilean capital as the fifth city worldwide for streaming the South Korean group’s content.

Digital Dominance on YouTube Charts

According to YouTube Charts statistics covering the 28-day window from September 13 to October 10, 2026, Santiago registered 4,52 million views of BTS content. Mediabanco reported that this massive digital engagement coincides directly with the band touching down in the country.

Global streaming leaders on the platform are headed by Seoul with 12,8 million views, followed by Lima at 11,6 million, Mexico City with 5,43 million, and Bangkok recording 5,01 million. Worldwide, overall viewership for the group hit 430 million streams over that same 28-day period.

Global Track Rankings and Local Search Spikes

Global audience attention centers heavily on a select group of tracks. Leading the worldwide view counts is “2.0” with 27,2 million views, closely followed by “Dynamite” at 26,7 million, and “SWIM” reaching 22,4 million. Rounding out the top global tracks are “Butter” at 16,5 million views and “Hooligan” with 16,0 million.

ATENCIÓN. Hay acumulación de agua en Av. Apoquindo con Camino El Alba acceso a Metro Los Dominicos. Se recuerda a los peatones que aún hay restos de sedimentos y barro. Precaución #LasCondes pic.twitter.com/6cu8A8HL56 — https://x.com/TTISantiago/status/2110081794502779187

Beyond passive streaming, Google search metrics show a sharp upward trajectory over the past 24 hours. Queries such as “BTS llegó a Chile” and catalog-specific terms like “ugh bts” and “eras de bts” reflect intense fan engagement ahead of the live performances.

Stadium Shows at the Estadio Nacional

The digital enthusiasm translates directly into physical attendance as the group takes over the Estadio Nacional. Mediabanco noted that the concerts are scheduled for October 14, 16, and 17, 2026, marking the high-water mark of the current regional leg of the BTS World Tour: ARIRANG.