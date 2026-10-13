BitFuFu Reports September Bitcoin Production Drop and Ethiopia Acquisition Risks

In September, BitFuFu (FUFU) produced 167 bitcoins, marking a 4.0% decrease from August output, while simultaneously facing critical risks regarding the proposed acquisition of an Ethiopian mining facility due to an escalating local power dispute, according to operational data released on October 13.

Operational Performance and Mining Metrics

Production Decline: Total bitcoin production dropped to 167 coins in September compared to 174 in August, driven by a 19.8% contraction in cloud mining output.

Total bitcoin production dropped to 167 coins in September compared to 174 in August, driven by a 19.8% contraction in cloud mining output. Inventory Accumulation: Despite lower production, total bitcoin holdings rose 1.1% to reach 1,388 coins by the end of September.

Despite lower production, total bitcoin holdings rose 1.1% to reach 1,388 coins by the end of September. Infrastructure Scaling: Total hash rate contracted 5.8% to 19.4 EH/s, while total managed power capacity decreased by 20 MW to 324 MW.

Ethiopian Acquisition Faces Critical Default Risk

The operational headwinds coincide with severe roadblocks regarding international expansion. The company’s 100% subsidiary, Finfront Holding Company, previously entered into an agreement to acquire a majority stake in an 80 MW bitcoin mining facility in Ethiopia. However, the target company recently became embroiled in a direct contractual dispute with its local power supplier.

The local power provider issued a 10-day notice demanding payment, threatening to execute security interests and seize collateralized equipment if the disputed sum remains unpaid. Because these preliminary closing conditions have not been met, BitFuFu (FUFU) has warned that the acquisition faces the distinct possibility of delay or outright cancellation.

Leo Lu, representative of BitFuFu (FUFU), noted that the Ethiopian investment represents a limited portion of the company’s overall asset base. He explained that the facility has been subject to local power curtailment, the impact of which is already reflected in the company’s previously disclosed monthly operating metrics.

Asset Exposure and Contractual Protections

To evaluate financial exposure, management clarified that the acquisition involved an initial cash disbursement of $4.1 million to the seller alongside the deployment of roughly 13,700 Antminer S19 series units. These machines account for approximately 1.57 EH/s of hash rate, with a book value of $1.74 million as of September 30—representing a minor fraction of the company’s total asset ledger.

To safeguard existing capital, legal counsel is currently reviewing contractual remedies. Potential paths forward include terminating the acquisition agreement, initiating arbitration proceedings against the seller, recovering disbursed funds, and executing the physical return of deployed mining hardware.

Financial Consensus and Market Outlook

Metric 2026E 2027E 2028E Revenue ($M) $202 $427.1 $445.20 YoY Growth (%) -57.7% +111.44% +4.24% EPS ($) -$0.26 $0.10 -$0.14

According to analyst consensus, projected revenue for BitFuFu (FUFU) is expected to land at $202 million for 2026, before moving to $427.1 million in 2027 and approximately $445.20 million in 2028. Earnings per share estimates anticipate a net loss of $0.26 per share for 2026, followed by a return to profitability at $0.10 per share in 2027, and a loss of $0.14 per share in 2028.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.