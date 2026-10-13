Three Chinese scammers were sentenced to death for their roles in online pig-butchering fraud networks and protection rackets, foreignpolicy.com reported, as Beijing targets cross-border crime syndicates operating along the Myanmar frontier. The capital punishment rulings target prominent members of a crime family that anchored one of four major ethnically Chinese gangs swept up in a joint border crackdown spanning 2023 and 2024. Dozens of additional defendants received lesser sentences in the same trial, which revealed that an entire Myanmar border guard unit operated on the syndicate’s payroll.

Surveillance State Expansion and Everyday Control

The death sentences arrive alongside renewed scrutiny of China’s domestic and international surveillance apparatus, which has tightened identification and monitoring protocols under Chinese President Xi Jinping. Real-name registration for mobile phones, initially introduced in 2010, has become nearly absolute; securing mobile internet now effectively requires presenting an ID card, making it nearly impossible to get mobile internet without one. In urban centers, security cameras are omnipresent, foreign internet is effectively inaccessible, and residential compounds employ facial recognition systems, though delivery workers still navigate through designated side gates.

Physical monitoring has similarly evolved. While tracking a single prominent activist in 2010 required a workforce of up to 100 people—an effort that still failed when the activist escaped—by the end of the decade, security infrastructure placed an armed police officer on every alley corner in central Beijing and half a dozen personnel at subway check-points. These permanent networks were dialed up to their maximum capacity during the zero-COVID policy between 2020 and 2022, when close contacts of infected individuals were tracked down within a day and forcibly quarantined.

The pandemic enforcement required a vast workforce of recruiters, gate guards, and disinfection crews drawn heavily from unemployed migrants. While the measures kept 2020 death rates low, they strained local government finances. Despite bailouts from Beijing, municipal budgets have yet to fully recover from the debt incurred during the zero-COVID years. Public pushback against total control has historically forced retreats, as seen in the 2003 abolition of the custody and repatriation system for unregistered workers following a death in police custody, and the mass street protests that ultimately ended zero-COVID in 2022.

Xinjiang Enforcement and Political Speculation

In Xinjiang, however, state control remains intense following ethnic violence and riots in 2009 that prompted an internet shutdown for nearly a year. That unrest triggered mass internment, coerced labor, and Han monitors inside Uyghur homes. Ma Xingrui, an architect of the regional surveillance architecture, was himself purged this year. Meanwhile, speculation regarding Xi’s health has resurfaced after the 73-year-old leader walked shakily at an airport and required extra rest during a state visit to the United States last month, adding to reports of illness during an earlier trip to India. Zhongnanhai has maintained an on-site gerontological medical team since the 1970s, leaving the question of succession unaddressed as potential successors have been purged from leadership ranks.

Consumer Spending Slump and Logistics Mishaps

Economic headwinds compound the political tension. China’s National Week holiday period recorded weak consumer spending, hitting a four-year low amid high unemployment and widespread economic anxiety over artificial intelligence. Box office takings fell 36 percent compared to the previous year, leaving domestic animal spirits depressed and increasing pressure on Beijing to introduce broader economic stimulus. In military logistics, a shipment of F-35 fighter jet parts was mistakenly delivered to Hong Kong this summer. Bloomberg reported that a UPS employee missed an email instructing staff not to route the sensitive military components through the territory, settling speculation that Chinese intelligence had intercepted the cargo.