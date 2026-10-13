China Southern Airlines Head Office Address and Contact Information

The corporate headquarters of China Southern Airlines is located at the China Southern Air Building, No. 68 Qixin Road, Baiyun District, Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China, serving as the central management hub for one of the country’s major carriers.

Understanding the Corporate Location in Guangzhou

Official company profiles place the primary operational headquarters of China Southern in Guangzhou, distinguishing it from the airline’s separate registered address at Unit 301, 3/F, Office Tower, Guanhao Science Park Phase I, 12 Yuyan Street, Huangpu District, Guangzhou. Guangzhou serves as a core commercial and transportation center, housing the executive leadership, financial planning, network management, and legal affairs divisions.

Distinguishing Headquarters from Airport Operations

The corporate headquarters on Qixin Road operates independently from Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, which functions as the primary aviation and passenger service facility. While the airport handles physical passenger needs such as check-in, baggage, and boarding, the headquarters manages broader administrative and strategic coordination across the airline’s domestic and international network.

Contact Channels and Departmental Structure

China Southern structures its contact channels according to the nature of the inquiry, maintaining specific telephone lines for different services. For online ticket-related services, the company lists 4006695539 for callers within China and +1-833-381-9952 for international callers. Passenger complaints and suggestions are directed to 95539 domestically and +86-95539 internationally, alongside the email address [email protected].

Inquiry Type Contact Number Location / Notes Domestic Ticket Services 4006695539 Within China International Ticket Services +1-833-381-9952 International callers Customer Complaints & Suggestions 95539 (Domestic) / +86-95539 (Intl) [email protected] Investor Relations & Board of Directors (8620) 8611-2480 Guangzhou, [email protected] Corporate Headquarters Address No. 68 Qixin Road Baiyun District, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Corporate governance, shareholder communication, and investor inquiries are managed through dedicated administrative offices situated within Guangzhou.