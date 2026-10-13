Apple announces fourth-generation Apple TV 4K with Siri AI

Apple has announced the fourth-generation Apple TV 4K, a $299 set-top box supercharged by Siri AI, featuring the A19 chipset, and scheduled for release on November 13, Mashable reported on Tuesday.

What the A19 Chipset Delivers to the Living Room

Under the hood, the fourth-generation set-top box runs on the A19 chipset. That is the exact same silicon powering the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air.

Performance metrics show substantial gains over previous hardware iterations. CPU performance jumps by up to 50 percent. Meanwhile, GPU performance is up to 2x faster than the previous generation.

Hands-Free Siri AI and Real-Time On-Screen Context

The headline feature of the hardware refresh is deep integration with Apple’s new and improved Siri AI. Users can interact with the voice assistant completely hands-free by just talking to their Apple TV 4K.

Even while audio is actively playing from the TV, the hardware remains capable of detecting the user’s voice. Once invoked, Siri AI serves up personalized recommendations based on their interests. It also generates real-time information regarding the movie or TV show they’re watching, alongside answering queries about content age-appropriateness.

Expanded Audio Pairing and Smart Home Automation

Audio configuration receives a major expansion. Owners now have the option to link as many as four HomePod mini 2 or HomePod (2nd generation) units to the Apple TV 4K for an immersive surround sound setup.

Smart home integration ties the streaming box directly into household security hardware. By connecting the device to supported doorbells, viewers can monitor their front door directly on the television. Furthermore, users can remotely unlock their door using Apple TV 4K if it’s paired with a compatible smart lock.

Redesigned Remote Tracking and Continuity Camera Integration

The included remote control now features Find My support and can play a sound to help users stop misplacing or losing the remote.

Additional software capabilities include customizable iCloud photo feeds and a new screen saver shuffle. Through Continuity Camera, individuals can display FaceTime sessions on their television while their iPhone functions as the video input.

Pricing and Availability Schedule

The fourth-generation Apple TV 4K retails for $299. Pre-orders are open now through the Apple Store website, with official retail availability beginning on November 13.