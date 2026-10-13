Connecticut Officials Urge Fall Vaccinations as Respiratory Season Begins

The Connecticut Department of Public Health is urging residents to receive updated flu, COVID-19, and RSV immunizations as respiratory virus season begins, aiming to establish immunity before peak transmission periods arrive later in the year.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Timing is critical: Getting vaccinated in October provides the immune system roughly two weeks to build protection before virus circulation peaks around December.

Getting vaccinated in October provides the immune system roughly two weeks to build protection before virus circulation peaks around December. Targeted protection: Recommendations vary by age and risk group, requiring parents and older adults to review specific guidelines for infants, young children, and seniors.

Recommendations vary by age and risk group, requiring parents and older adults to review specific guidelines for infants, young children, and seniors. Co-circulation defense: Receiving protection against influenza, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) minimizes the risk of severe illness during winter months.

Respiratory Virus Season Preparations and Public Health Advisories

State health officials are actively encouraging residents to take preventative measures as respiratory virus season begins. According to reporting by CT News Junkie, DPH Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani emphasized the importance of early preparation during a public health briefing at the Connecticut Science Center in Hartford.

“Every respiratory season, we see how much a little preparation helps families stay healthy, and that preparation starts with a conversation,” Commissioner Manisha Juthani stated, noting that many states are seeing increases in flu cases already.

Data from previous years shows flu activity rising sharply around December. Getting vaccinated in October allows the body about two weeks to build protection before those increases.

Specific Immunization Guidelines by Age and Risk Demographics

State recommendations establish distinct clinical pathways for different segments of the population to maximize prophylactic efficacy and mitigate severe clinical outcomes. The state guidance addresses three primary respiratory pathogens with specific biological profiles and intervention strategies.

Pathogen Target Population Intervention Type Influenza Everyone 6 months of age and older Annual Vaccine COVID-19 Children under 2 years old and high-risk populations Vaccine RSV (Infants) Babies entering or born during RSV season Maternal Vaccination (Weeks 32–36) or Monoclonal Antibodies RSV (Adults) High-risk individuals ages 60–74 and everyone 75+ (unvaccinated) RSV Immunization

For influenza, the state recommends an annual flu vaccine for everyone 6 months of age and older. For COVID-19, the state recommends a vaccine for children under two years old and for people in high-risk populations.

RSV prevention incorporates a dual-pronged approach. Alternatively, infants entering or born during RSV season may receive monoclonal antibodies.

Additionally, RSV immunization is recommended for people ages 60-74 at high risk and everyone ages 75 and older, who have not received an RSV vaccine before.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

As healthcare systems prepare for the seasonal influx of respiratory illness, officials continue to stress that flu vaccine is our strongest protection against severe flu illness.