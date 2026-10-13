Peacock tops Q3 U.S. streaming movie chart according to The Ankler

Peacock seized the top spot on the U.S. streaming movie chart for the third quarter of 2026, outperforming major rivals Netflix and Amazon Prime Video by leveraging the massive multi-week audience draw of an established animated franchise, according to industry reporting from The Ankler.

The Bottom Line

Peacock captured the Q3 streaming movie crown with a blockbuster family title, pulling in millions of views during its initial five-week window.

Amazon Prime Video also capitalized on subscriber scale to propel major genre titles into high-tier viewership brackets.

Platform bundling and massive studio reach continue to dictate the shifting hierarchy of the U.S. subscription video-on-demand landscape.

How Peacock Claimed the Q3 Crown

The streaming race in the third quarter of 2026 yielded an unexpected shakeup at the top of the Nielsen charts. Peacock secured the number-one position away from traditional heavyweights Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, driven primarily by the enduring drawing power of major intellectual property. While industry watchers frequently look to Netflix to dominate quarterly metrics, Peacock deployed a powerhouse animated title that galvanized family audiences nationwide.

Data spotlighted by The Ankler shows that during the third quarter, Super Mario Galaxy pulled in 21.7M views domestically on Peacock across its initial five weeks on the platform. That performance outpaced several high-profile competitors in the non-theatrical and streaming window game. For comparison, Disney+ titles earlier in the year posted strong figures—such as Zootopia 2 got 41.2M views and Hoppers getting 25.3M in their respective first five weeks. In the same non-theatrical release window, NETFLIX pulled in 24.5M views for Swapped during its opening 5 weeks, while DIS+ accumulated 15.1M views for the late-September debut of Toy Story 5 over its first 5 days ending the month.

Amazon Prime Video and the Scale Advantage

While Peacock took the top crown, Amazon Prime Video leveraged its vast subscriber base to secure notable wins on the Q3 chart. Amazon’s placement served as a solid coda to earlier theatrical runs, proving that raw platform scale can propel genre fare into elite viewership tiers. Masters of The Universe achieved numbers that pushed it comfortably within the orbit of major tentpole releases like Project Hail Mary.

The intersection of studio infrastructure and subscription scale remains the defining mechanism of the streaming wars. When major services pool legacy distribution rights with high-demand IP, the resulting viewership spikes can disrupt established market hierarchies. As Disney continues to consolidate its metrics by treating Disney+ and Hulu as a single unified service, competitors are finding that single-title franchise juggernauts can punch well above their weight class.

Platform / Service Title Viewership Metric Window / Timeframe Peacock Super Mario Galaxy 21.7M views First 5 weeks (Q3) Disney+ Zootopia 2 41.2M views First 5 weeks (2026) Disney+ Hoppers 25.3M views First 5 weeks (2026) Netflix Swapped 24.5M views First 5 weeks (2026) Disney+ Toy Story 5 15.1M views First 5 days (Late Sept)

Future Expansion and Upcoming Platform Shifts

The streaming ecosystem continues to evolve past pure video-on-demand windows into aggressive international and direct-to-consumer rollouts. CNN prepares to launch its direct-to-consumer streamer in the United Kingdom and Canada on October 20, 2026, offering regional price points alongside discounted annual subscription tiers to capture global news audiences.

Back on the domestic front, traditional broadcast networks are aligning their premier streaming windows with high-profile live events. ABC plans to route its top-tier series High Potential into the coveted post-Super Bowl slot in February 2026 as a two-part setup, with episodes streaming on Disney+ immediately following their broadcast airing. These hybrid distribution strategies underscore how linear television and streaming platforms rely on one another to sustain viewer retention in an increasingly fragmented market.