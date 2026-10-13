Marist Catholic High School removes head football coach Zach Loboy

Marist Catholic High School removed head varsity football coach Zach Loboy effective immediately following a 63-0 victory over Cottage Grove on Friday, October 9, where the Lions did not play the second half. School principal Bob Fraley stated that a change in leadership was necessary to reflect the school’s mission and values.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Schedule Outlook: Marist holds a 3-3 overall record and a 2-1 conference mark ahead of an upcoming fixture against North Bend on Friday, October 16.

The 63-0 Rout and the Halftime Cessation

The dismissal unfolded under unusual circumstances following a dominant first-half performance against Cottage Grove. Marist secured a 56-0 advantage late in the second quarter before attempting an onside kick, a tactical choice typically deployed by trailing teams attempting to regain possession. Cottage Grove recovered the kick but immediately threw an interception. Marist capitalized with another score before the break, stretching the margin to 63-0 at halftime.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Sources close to the Marist Catholic Football program have confirmed that Zach Loboy has been relieved of his duties as Head Football Coach. It is believed that the reason Loboy was let go was due to Marist Catholic running up the score to 64-0 in the… — https://x.com/MidMajorMedia/status/2110023603152699469

As the intermission concluded, the stadium public address announcer informed the crowd that the game was finished and the second half would not be played. Athletic director Rick Gardner confirmed the coaching change to Lookout Eugene-Springfield on Tuesday following initial reporting by Mid-Major Media. Principal Bob Fraley addressed parents and guardians in an email, stating that the administration determined leadership adjustments were required to align with institutional standards.

Transition to Interim Leadership Under Jake Lowther

Jake Lowther assumes the interim head coaching responsibilities for the remainder of the season. Lowther joined the Marist staff this year as an offensive line coach and assistant head coach, bringing prior experience as a varsity assistant at Cascade High School. Fraley expressed confidence in Lowther’s ability to guide the student-athletes through a turbulent period.

Metric / Detail Team / Status Current Record 3-3 Overall, 2-1 Conference Interim Head Coach Jake Lowther Previous Head Coach Zach Loboy (Appointed 2024) Next Fixture At North Bend (Oct. 16)

School officials acknowledged the inherent difficulties of implementing a mid-season staff alteration. In communication sent to families, administration requested support and understanding as players and coaches prepare for upcoming fixtures.

Upcoming Schedule and Competitive Stakes

The Lions face an immediate test on the road. Marist travels to face North Bend on Friday, October 16, with both squads entering the matchup holding identical 3-3 overall and 2-1 conference records.

Photo: lookouteugene-springfield.com