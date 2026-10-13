Ben Affleck movie Animals claims number one spot on Netflix

Ben Affleck directs, stars in, and leads Netflix’s latest number one movie, Animals, which secured the top streaming spot globally following its October 9 release despite encountering widespread negative critical reviews.

Production Scale Versus Critical Reception

Netflix routinely deploys high-profile talent to capture subscriber attention, but star power has failed to shield Animals from severe critical backlash. Directed by and starring Ben Affleck as Los Angeles mayoral candidate Mark Kimball, the feature boasts an ensemble cast including Kerry Washington as his wife Abigail, Steven Yuen as aide Sam Allison, Gillian Anderson as fixer Dayle Burton, and Adriana Paz as housekeeper Cecilia Trujillo. t3.com reported that sweeping views of Los Angeles and prominent billing in promotional trailers drove audiences to stream the thriller in large volumes, propelling the title to pole position in the UK and numerous other regions.

Rotten Tomatoes aggregates tell a different story regarding artistic execution. Reviewers point to absent backstories, unconvincing character motives, and minimal on-screen chemistry among the star-studded roster as core weaknesses. Adam Olinger captured the prevailing sentiment on YouTube, stating, “Remember when Netflix made great exclusive films? Neither do I,” a critique highlighted directly on the platform’s review aggregation page.

The Kidnapping Plot and Narrative Escalation

The central premise follows mayoral candidate Mark Kimball as he and his wife Abigail scramble to assemble a ransom after their son is abducted. Assistance arrives through aide Sam Allison and fixer Dayle Burton, pulling household staff like Cecilia Trujillo directly into mounting chaos. Affleck takes the director’s chair once more following previous directorial efforts such as The Town and Argo. Those earlier theatrical projects earned significantly stronger critical reception than this streaming release, highlighting a stark divergence between his past work and current audience engagement metrics.

Chart Dominance Against Shifting Viewer Retention

Initial viewing numbers demonstrate that critical panning does not immediately impede platform dominance. Animals quickly secured the number one slot across multiple global markets immediately following its October 9 rollout. Industry analysts continue to question whether sustained word-of-mouth sentiment or upcoming competitor releases will dislodge the Ben Affleck exclusive from its leading position on the streaming charts.