Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan Team Up for “Expectations” Remix

Grammy-winning artists Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan are officially teaming up on a remix of Rodrigo’s track “expectations,” set for release on streaming platforms this Thursday, October 15. The collaboration features an accompanying music video directed by Bardia Zeinali.

The Bottom Line

Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan are releasing a remix of Rodrigo’s track “expectations” on Thursday, October 15.

The release is supported by a music video directed by Bardia Zeinali, alongside physical pre-orders for limited seven-inch vinyl singles, CDs, and cassettes.

Producer Daniel Nigro produced the “expectations” remix, extending his longtime close collaboration with both artists.

The Evolution of a Longtime Pop Friendship

The upcoming track marks Olivia Rodrigo’s first remix and her second career collaboration, following her work on “what’s wrong with me” with Robert Smith of The Cure. For Chappell Roan, the release follows her July 2025 single “The Subway.”

The musical pairing stems from years of close friendship and professional association. Roan previously provided backing vocals on several of Rodrigo’s songs, including “Can’t Catch Me Now,” “lacy,” “obsessed,” and “bad idea right?” Furthermore, Roan opened for Rodrigo during her SOUR tour.

Their ties extend deep into the behind-the-scenes recording process, anchored by producer Daniel Nigro. Nigro has maintained a close, long-term creative partnership with both performers, helming the production for the “expectations” remix.

Social Media Teasers and Physical Releases

Anticipation for the joint project intensified over the weekend. On October 11, Rodrigo shared a clip on her Instagram Stories showing a music production screen, where a vocal snippet of Chappell Roan quipped, “Ooh, Olivia does remixes now!” Physical editions—including limited seven-inch vinyl singles, CDs, and cassettes—are available for pre-order directly from both artists’ online stores.

Photo: cosmopolitan.com

The visual component of the release is directed by Bardia Zeinali, whose portfolio includes projects with Sabrina Carpenter, KATSEYE, and Tate McRae. The original version of “expectations” hails from Rodrigo’s global No. 1 Interscope album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

Release Detail Information Track & Album “expectations” remix from you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love Release Date Thursday, October 15 Primary Producer Daniel Nigro Music Video Director Bardia Zeinali Physical Formats Limited 7-inch vinyl, CD, and cassette

Touring Schedules and Charity Initiatives

The release arrives as both artists maintain demanding live performance schedules and philanthropic commitments. In late August, Roan performed at Rodrigo’s inaugural Daisy Chain Fields festival in Irvine, California, an event that raised $20 million for nonprofits advocating for women and girls.

Photo: yahoo.com

Rodrigo is in the midst of her sold-out The Unraveled Tour, which kicked off last month with over 1 million tickets sold globally and plays Boston on Thursday. Meanwhile, Roan is preparing to host a two-day Los Angeles charity fundraiser on October 21–22 titled the Super Graphic Spectacular and Block Party at the Shrine.

That event features performances by Caroline Polachek, Lola Young, MUNA, Tinashe, along with drag, burlesque, and circus acts. Serving as the flagship fundraiser for Roan’s Midwest Princess Project—a nonprofit initiative launched in 2025 to support trans youth and LGBTQ+ communities—all net proceeds from ticket sales will be donated directly to the organization.