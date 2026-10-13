Edmunds Q3 Data Shows 7-Year Car Loans Reach 25.5%

One in four Americans financing a new car purchase is now committing to a loan term of seven years or longer, according to data released by Edmunds for the third quarter of 2026.

The Bottom Line

Longer Commitments: 25.5% of financed new-vehicle purchases in Q3 2026 carried terms of 84 months or more, rising from 21.8% a year earlier.

25.5% of financed new-vehicle purchases in Q3 2026 carried terms of 84 months or more, rising from 21.8% a year earlier. Persistently High Payments: Despite extended loan terms designed to lower monthly obligations, the average monthly payment climbed to $787, up from $756 in Q3 2025.

Despite extended loan terms designed to lower monthly obligations, the average monthly payment climbed to $787, up from $756 in Q3 2025. Accelerating Interest: Average lifetime interest rose to $9,938 from $9,442 because the average amount financed increased to $44,664.

Why Extended Terms Failed to Lower Monthly Payments

Extending loan durations was originally designed to make vehicle ownership more manageable by reducing monthly installments. However, market mechanics in the third quarter of 2026 proved otherwise. The share of buyers paying $1,000 or more every month climbed to 21.2%, up from 19.1% during the same period in the previous year. Households are adding years to their borrowing schedules and still facing steeper baseline costs.

This dynamic undermines the common assumption that Federal Reserve rate cuts will fix vehicle affordability. The average new-car loan APR held steady at 7.0% according to Edmunds, meaning borrowing did not get more expensive in terms of interest rates. Instead, the pressure stems from elevated sticker prices and larger initial loan balances.

Metric Q3 2025 Q3 2026 Average Amount Financed $42,744 $44,664 Average Monthly Payment $756 $787 Loans of 84+ Months 21.8% 25.5% Average Lifetime Interest $9,442 $9,938

Stalled Paychecks and Weakened Consumer Sentiment

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show real average hourly earnings for private workers stood at 11.30 in August 2026, dropping below the 11.33 recorded a year earlier and down from 11.38 in January and February.

Consumer sentiment has deteriorated in parallel. The University of Michigan consumer sentiment index fell to 51.7 in August from 55.2 in July, remaining far below the 74 mark reached in December 2024. Caught between static wages and high vehicle price tags, cash-strapped households select the financing option that offers the lowest immediate monthly payment.

Equity Deficits and the Four-Year Trap

On a long loan, the principal balance decreases at a slow rate. As a result, vehicles depreciate faster than borrowers build equity, leaving many owners owing more than the car is worth well into the term.

By then, the factory warranty often expires, saddling the owner with repair bills while the car payment is still due. If a driver attempts to trade the vehicle in early, the remaining balance is frequently rolled into a subsequent loan, compounding the debt cycle. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau 2025 complaint report noted that borrowers expressed confusion that they still owed large balances despite having made many payments.