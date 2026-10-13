French High School Students Protest Government Education Reforms and Vow to Continue

During student mobilizations in France on Tuesday, October 13, high school students across multiple regions protested state conditions, dismissing government emergency measures as superficial while vowing to continue their actions until concrete changes are achieved.

Essential Takeaways From the Student Mobilizations

Student Skepticism: Protest participants from Cergy-Pontoise, Val-de-Marne, and Essonne rejected the platform as a public relations stunt and questioned why staffing increases were delayed until protests began.

Protest participants from Cergy-Pontoise, Val-de-Marne, and Essonne rejected the platform as a public relations stunt and questioned why staffing increases were delayed until protests began. Continued Action: Despite Sébastien Lecornu announcing that further government decisions will be presented at the end of October, student groups in regions like Seine-Saint-Denis state they will maintain their demonstrations.

Student Protests Erupt Across France

The high school protests on Tuesday, October 13, brought renewed focus to systemic issues within the French educational system. Demonstrators took to the streets in regions including Cergy-Pontoise, Lens, and the Seine-Saint-Denis, voicing intense frustration over institutional neglect.

According to reporting by le Nouvel Obs, Alexis, a student at Kastler high school in Cergy-Pontoise described the situation by stating, “That shows a sick State at the level of education.” Students participating in the march highlighted years of staffing cuts under the administration of Emmanuel Macron, questioning why officials are only now attempting to reverse course.

Government Announcements Meet Immediate Resistance

In an effort to quell the growing unrest, National Édouard Geffray unveiled a digital consultation platform named Agora. The tool is designed to gather student perspectives on daily difficulties and solicit feedback on how to improve learning conditions.

However, student reaction to the ministerial initiative was overwhelmingly dismissive. Maelan, a student at Pauline-Roland high school in Val-de-Marne, told le Nouvel Obs that the project was created simply “to give a good image” and criticized its superficial nature, noting it creates the illusion of a dialogue that does not genuinely exist.

Adding to this sentiment, Nejma, a student at Camille Claudel high school in Palaiseau, Essonne, pointed out to le Nouvel Obs that similar mechanisms were previously deployed during the “yellow vests” and agricultural protests to create an impression of listening without ever satisfying core demands.

Classroom Staffing Measures and Ongoing Demands

Alongside the digital platform, the Ministry of Education announced plans to deploy 3,000 replacement teachers to high schools facing the greatest difficulties, alongside the recruitment of 1,000 additional contract instructors. Rather than satisfying the protesters, these concessions prompted skepticism regarding their timing.

Photo: nouvelobs.com

Students interviewed by le Nouvel Obs asked why these staffing measures were not implemented earlier and why the state waited for mass mobilizations to act. Protesters also emphasized the need to address the underlying attractiveness of the teaching profession itself, calling for a “revalorisation of the profession” through an “increase in salaries” for educators.

Proposed Measure Details Announced by Ministry Student Reaction Agora Platform Digital tool to collect student feedback on educational difficulties. Dismissed as a public relations maneuver lacking genuine dialogue. Teaching Staff Additions Deployment of 3,000 replacement teachers and 1,000 contract instructors. Met with questions regarding timing and demands for salary increases.

Future Outlook and End-of-October Deadline

The current unrest follows a turbulent period for French schools, with participants in Lens explicitly referencing that “Evan had to lose his hand so that we would be listened to” to underscore the gravity of their grievances.

EXPLAINED: Why are French high school students protesting? | AFP

In a speech delivered on October 7, 2026, Sébastien Lecornu indicated that formal government decisions will be unveiled at the end of October. While some see in this declaration the desire to “suffocate” the movement and proof that the government is betting on the exhaustion of the mobilizations, protesting students view the delay as a tactic to stall momentum. Aminata, a student at the Louise Michel establishment in Seine-Saint-Denis, affirmed the collective stance shared by many across the country, stating to le Nouvel Obs: “In our high school, we are going to continue until we have change.”