VfL Gummersbach Secures First European Home Win in 19 Years Against HC Pelister

VfL Gummersbach secured a dominant 38:28 victory over HC Eurofarm Pelister in the EHF European League on October 13, 2026, claiming their first home win on the European stage in 19 years. Alex Dujshebaev led the scoring with nine goals, moving Gummersbach to the top of Group G with a 4:2 record.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Upcoming Schedule: Gummersbach heads to ThSV Eisenach in the Handball-Bundesliga on Friday, making squad rotation a key watch for domestic league managers.

Defensive Foundation and Tactical Control

The backbone of Gummersbach’s triumph was a disciplined defensive structure that frustrated the North Macedonian visitors from the opening whistle. Following an even start, after the visitors opened the scoring and left Gummersbach facing a 0:2 deficit in the second minute, head coach Gudjon Valur Sigurdsson deployed an aggressive 5:1 defensive scheme that forced hurried possessions and numerous turnovers.

Sensationell result in the first round of the EHF European League! 🔥The legendary Polish club Wybrzeże Gdańsk win in Gummersbach – the club’s biggest result since their golden era in the 1980s!A fantastic performance from Tomasz Gębala, Czapliński, Michałowicz and co.The… pic.twitter.com/127lGAoCOU — https://x.com/RasmusBoysen92/status/2105001372428972289

Gummersbach systematically punished Pelister’s 7-on-6 offensive strategy. When the visitors pulled their goalkeeper to create an extra man in attack, Gummersbach capitalized on structural lapses to score multiple goals directly into the empty net. Following a 5:5 deadlock in the ninth minute, Gummersbach established a 13:9 advantage that prompted Pelister to call a timeout. Head coach Gudjon Valur Sigurdsson later called a timeout in the final minute of the first half at 19:15, issuing clear instructions on focus, depth, and patience before the team successfully worked the ball through the flanks to extend the margin to 20:15.

Expanding the Lead and Closing Out the Match

The tactical advantage snowballed after the break. Alex Dujshebaev immediately struck to make it 21:15, while Ignacio Biosca replaced Obling in goal and immediately added three consecutive saves, extending the home side’s cushion to 26:18 by the 38th minute. Pelister used another timeout at 27:19 without stopping the momentum, and goals from Horžen and Schluroff pushed the advantage to 29:20 before the score reached 31:22 in the 47th minute.

Pelister maintained a respectable 72 percent shooting efficiency when managing clean shots, but the relentless pressure of the Gummersbach backline restricted their access to high-percentage areas. By the 50-minute mark, the lead stretched into double digits at 33:23, effectively sealing the contest well before the final buzzer.

Player Team Goals Alex Dujshebaev VfL Gummersbach 9 Filip Kuzmanovski HC Pelister 7 Nikola Roganovic VfL Gummersbach 6 Christian Horzen VfL Gummersbach 6

Historical Context and Upcoming Fixtures

The victory marks a milestone for the club, representing their first home win on the European stage in 19 years. Historical database records highlight Gummersbach’s storied European legacy, which includes past triumphs in the European Champions Cup.

With Group G now led jointly by Gummersbach and Poland’s GKZ Wybrzeże on 4:2 points, attention turns quickly to domestic duties. Gummersbach travels to face ThSV Eisenach in the Handball-Bundesliga on Friday at 20:00, while the reverse fixture in the European League against Pelister is scheduled for November 17 at 20:45.

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