Steamforged Games is facing escalating criticism from crowdfunding backers over widespread shipment delays and unresponsive customer service, as the tabletop publisher pivots away from board games to focus on its Warmachine wargaming line, zestolu.cz reported.

Crowdfunding Backlog Reaches Millions in Pounds

The publisher currently holds financial obligations to backers across nine separate crowdfunding campaigns that collectively raised nearly 19 million pounds, according to industry figures summarized by BoardGameWire. That total represents more than half a billion crowns in committed backing for projects that have missed their original delivery windows. Supporters report waiting weeks or even months for basic customer service responses regarding refunds.

Delayed Monster Hunter and Helldivers Projects

The Monster Hunter World: Iceborne campaign stands as one of the most troubled titles in the publisher’s backlog, having raised over 6.2 million pounds with an initial delivery target of November 2024. Although management shifted the target date to July of this year, the company has provided only two brief status updates since then. Similar distribution setbacks affect Helldivers 2: The Board Game and Elden Ring: Rot & Sorcery, leaving backers seeking chargebacks through their original payment providers.

Corporate Restructuring and Valuation Pressure

Steamforged Games previously began laying off staff to scale back its board game output and concentrate resources on Warmachine. While company representatives maintain that the majority of creative and design work for the delayed titles is finished, external pressures continue to mount. Investment firm Foresight recently slashed the valuation of its stake in Steamforged Games. Meanwhile, Paradox Interactive confirmed it is in talks with the publisher regarding options to complete the Hearts of Iron tabletop adaptation, though no final delivery timeline has been published.