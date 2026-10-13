South Korea Loses 1-2 to Philippines in U-15 Softball Asia Cup

The South Korean under-15 softball national team suffered a narrow 1-2 defeat against the Philippines during the second day of the 2026 U-15 Softball Asia Cup in Weihai, China. Despite a strong pitching performance from starter Cho Yu-ju and multiple hits from Park Chae-hyun and Ahn Hye-young, the squad fell short in high-leverage scoring situations.

Cho Yu-ju Holds Firm as Defensive Lapses Cost Early Runs

South Korea opened the preliminary round fixture locked in a tense pitching duel, anchored by starter Cho Yu-ju on the mound. Defensive miscues in the bottom of the second inning allowed the Philippines to break the deadlock and secure the game’s opening run. A subsequent RBI single in the bottom of the fourth frame extended the deficit to 2-0. Throughout the early pressure, Cho maintained composure, repeatedly stranding runners and neutralizing Philippine scoring threats to keep the margin minimal.

🔜 WBSC U-18 Men's Softball World Cup 2027 Qualifier: Philippines to host U-18 Men's Softball Asia Cup in December.📆 The continental tournament will take place from 1 to 7 December in Clark, Pampanga.#SoftballWorldCupMU18 https://t.co/Kzidvcnc0D — https://x.com/WBSC/status/2109861435585200500

The South Korean offense generated scoring opportunities early in the contest. In the top of the third frame, Park Chae-hyun singled, stole a base, and advanced on an infielder hit by Ahn Hye-young to establish a no-out, runners-on-corners situation. After the Philippines issued a intentional walk, South Korea filled the bases with two outs. However, the ensuing batter grounded out, leaving the bases loaded without a run crossing the plate.

Late Inning Rallies Fall Short in Weihai

The offense broke through in the top of the fifth inning when Park Chae-hyun singled up the middle and Ahn Hye-young notched an infield hit before stealing second base. With runners positioned on second and third with no outs, Cho Yu-ju grounded out to the shortstop, driving in Park Chae-hyun to narrow the score to 2-1.

South Korea threatened again in the final frame of regulation. In the top of the seventh, leadoff batter Park Chae-hyun reached on an infield hit, followed by a single to left field from Kwon Min-song to keep the inning alive. However, the subsequent batters were retired on fly balls, locking in the 1-2 final score.

Tournament Stage Opponent Result Current Record Preliminaries (Day 2) Philippines Lost (1-2) 1 Win, 2 Losses

Following the match, South Korea U-15 coach Lee Sang-hyun assessed the performance. Starter Cho Yu-ju held her ground stably against the Philippines and we fought a tight match until the end, but our decisiveness in scoring chances was slightly regrettable, Lee stated. Looking ahead to the next fixture, Lee added, We will organize our atmosphere well and secure a victory against Hong Kong tomorrow to create a turning point.

With an overall preliminary record of one win and two losses after two days of competition, the South Korean delegation prepares for its fourth preliminary match against Hong Kong.